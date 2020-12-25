Christmas offers respite from all the negativity in a year marked by fear, stress and death due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those who lost their job reflect on gratitude and lessons learned amid a crisis.

"One of the greatest things I've learned is, don't take things for granted," Joshua Allen Duenas, 29, said. "We now live in a world where simple things such as hanging out with family or friends, eating out or simply going to the beach are now restricted or limited."

Duenas lost his job at T Galleria by DFS when sales plummeted as tourists stopped coming to Guam because of the pandemic.

Even things like washing one's hands frequently shouldn't be taken for granted, he said.

"(The pandemic) changed me by making me more aware of the importance of social distancing and sanitation."

Donna Marie S. Quichocho, 38, said this year taught her "patience and compassion, even with the struggles we all are enduring."

Despite joblessness all around, she said, there are people and things to be thankful for.

"I am a single mom with a rambunctious little boy who keeps me going, drives me crazy, but keeps me sane," she said.

The Yigo resident said it feels great knowing many in the community, despite their struggles, can still have "positive thoughts."

"With prayers and perseverance, we will get through this unprecedented time and bounce back stronger than ever," she said.

Quichocho got drastically reduced hours as lead reservation supervisor at Lotte Hotel Guam, and is looking forward to supplementing her income for her family.

'I had to be prepared'

Loraina Aguon went from being a Macy's full-time employee in March to being unemployed for four months, before getting a temporary job in mid-July.

"This pandemic has taught me that if we weren't good at saving in the past, it would really affect us financially, in a global pandemic," she said.

She said she "grew up a lot" during the pandemic.

She's grateful for the many assistance programs and relief made available to residents, from the economic impact check to the Prugråman Salåppe' Ayudon I Taotao, and the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that the Guam Department of Labor administers.

"I didn't act foolish, splurging on what I can't afford, because I had to be prepared for future lockdowns during this pandemic. I have my son and I to take care of in case of an emergency again. I can't rely on PUA forever, especially when I was given the opportunity to work again," she said.

She got a six-month job as a customer service representative at the American Job Center, under its Dislocated Worker Program.

Her duties include screening employees' temperatures daily and answering phone calls and inquiries from those building their resumé and applying for jobs via hireguam.com. Her temporary job was set to expire Jan. 31.

"But the best Christmas gift I got was being told I have another 90 days, so I'm going to work hard and continue to do my best even if it's temporary," she said.

Staying hopeful

After losing his job at T Galleria, Duenas said he immediately looked for other jobs but it was tough to find one – especially when nearly 30,000 others also were laid off, furloughed or had their work hours severely cut.

It wasn't until August that an opportunity opened up. He started working at Flip Flop Shops at Guam Premier Outlets as a part-time employee.

"I am hopeful that I will seek a full-time employment, but at the same time I want to keep my part-time job at Flip Flop Shops simply because I enjoy the atmosphere of working there," he said. "Everything there gives me a reason to wake up, get ready, clock in and start the shift by doing my job."

They're among the estimated 27,000 individual PUA claimants who received or continue to receive federal unemployment benefits, worth nearly $500 million.