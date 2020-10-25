Health officials are discouraging traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating this year in light of the pandemic.

Additionally, social gatherings of more than five individuals, which applies to Halloween parties or haunted houses, are strictly prohibited, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which issued Guidance Memo 2020-042.

The memo sets the minimum requirements in celebration of Halloween.

The following guidelines are designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection.

DPHSS officials encourages safe alternative activities, including:

• Decorating and carving pumpkins with only those in the same household;

• Decorating your home;

• Admiring Halloween decorations in your neighborhood at a distance;

• Reading classic Halloween stories with those in the same household;

• Baking Halloween-themed cookies;

• Watching Halloween-themed movies or shows at your house;

• Hiding Halloween treats in and around the house;

• Participating in safe curbside trick-or-treating events sponsored by responsible businesses;

• Holding drive-by costume or car-decorating contests with judges who are physically distanced; and/or

• Holding a virtual Halloween costume contest so everyone can show off their costume.

Trick or treat

In the event individuals choose to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, DPHSS issued the following requirements:

• Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms or COVID-19-like symptoms are prohibited from participating in trick-or-treating.

• Trick-or-treat only with members of the same household.

• Face masks coverings must be worn by all individuals with the exception of children under the age of 2 or anyone who has difficulty breathing or a history of trouble breathing.

• Households that have individuals under isolation or under quarantine due to COVID-19 are strictly prohibited from participating in any trick-or-treating activities.

• All individuals participating in any trick-or-treating activities are advised to properly wash hands before and after each activity.

• Consider household members who may be at greater risk of complications if COVID-19 is brought into the home, such as those with underlying health conditions, women who are pregnant, or older family members.

Distributing treats

• Wash hands properly before and after handling treats.

• Wear a face mask at all times.

• Avoid direct contact with other trick-or-treaters and maintain social distancing of six feet or more.

• Treats should only be distributed outdoors.

• Use store-bought treats that are individually plastic-wrapped.

• Adults should be the individuals distributing treats while wearing a face mask and hand sanitizing between trick-or-treaters.

• It is highly encouraged to practice safer, socially distant ways to conduct door-to-door trick-or-treating and distributing treats:

• Set up a table/station outdoors with individually bagged treats spaced apart for trick-or-treaters to take.

• Use a candy slide made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.

• It is highly encouraged to use tongs, a spoon, or a tray to distribute treats. Children should not be allowed to retrieve their treats from a bowl or bag.

• COVID-19 positive individuals or individuals in quarantine are strictly prohibited from distributing any treats.

Talking to kids about safety

While most parents typically discuss safety while walking through neighborhoods on Halloween night, health officials said children also should be reminded about safety precautions and physical distancing.

• If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.

• Parents are "highly encouraged to make face masks a part of Halloween costumes" as costume masks are not a substitute for the face masks used to protect others from the novel coronavirus.

• Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask or a cloth mask over a costume mask as it may make breathing more difficult.

• Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live in the same household

• Individuals are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when in close contact with others for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24 hour period.

Clean hands

Bring hand sanitizer, with at least 60% alcohol, with you and use it after touching objects or other individuals.

Once home, children and adults should sash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before consuming treats.

Additionally, officials said you should:

• Leave treats out for 48 hours before consuming.

• Allow children to eat only original, factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.

Guidance for business operators distributing treats

It is highly discouraged for businesses to distribute treats in an enclosed or indoor area or in an in-person and non-curbside manner.

Outdoor, drive-up, and curbside is highly preferable for the distribution of treats.

For those employees distributing treats, face masks are required to be worn by all employees distributing treats.

Employees must wash hands with soap for a minimum of 20 seconds or with hand sanitizer, with 60% or more alcohol, before handling treats. They also should use hand sanitizers between servicing trick-or-treating vehicles.

Tongs, a spoon, or a tray should be used to distribute treats. Children should not be allowed to retrieve their treats from a bowl or bag.

For those who participate in events that distribute candy:

• Individuals shouldn't exit their vehicles.

• Turn off air conditioning when the vehicle is up to receive treats.

• Face masks must be worn by all individuals in the vehicle while receiving treats.