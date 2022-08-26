A suspect in a double homicide investigation was charged with using a stolen credit card.

Donicio Angui, 43, a suspect sought by police in a double homicide investigation that occurred in Yigo, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit card as misdemeanors.

In January, a man reported to police that one of his credit cards had been stolen days earlier and was used at three different Mobil gas stations in Yigo, according to a magistrate's complaint.

The credit card statement showed $430 was charged to the card, the complaint stated.

Angui was identified as the suspect after he was seen on surveillance footage using the stolen card.

When Angui was questioned after being arrested in an unrelated incident, he told officers he recalled using the card but didn't know it was stolen. He further said he was given the card by a third party who Angui thought owned the card, according to the complaint.

Last week, the Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division asked for the public's assistance in finding Angui and Toshy Salvador, 21, in relation to the death of two men found July 22 in Yigo.

GPD added the men were believed to have been avoiding authorities.

The two men found dead July 22 were identified as Dong Yi Wang, 43, and Ba-hung Dung Nguyen, 24. The men were found with gunshot wounds at a farm area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo, according to previous reports from GPD.