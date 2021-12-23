Double-pay appeal fails but class-action case still in play

The Supreme Court of Guam has affirmed an earlier decision from the lower court denying the double pay lawsuit filed by police officer Steve Topasna.

Thomas Fisher, legal counsel for Topasna, said he believed the high court's opinion was "agenda-driven."

"The agenda being to protect the government purse at the expense of working men and women," Fisher said. "The (Supreme) Court tortures a clear (Department of Administration) rule to arrive at the conclusion it wants rather than that which the rules require. We express gratitude to our front-line workers, but when it’s time to 'put up,' we 'shut up.'"

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The issue of double pay for essential government workers arose during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when the government was operating at a limited capacity and some agencies were closed.

Topasna filed a mandamus petition in the Superior Court of Guam in May 2020 for himself and essential workers in similar situations.

He sought to be either released from work duties with pay and without charge to his leave during the public health emergency first declared last year, or be compensated at double his regular rate for the work performed during the emergency.

The Superior Court denied Topasna's petition because he failed to prove all predicate conditions for relief under Rule 8.406 of the Department of Administration personnel rules and regulations.

Personnel rules

These rules guide compensation and leave matters during natural disasters and other emergency conditions:

• Rule 8.406(A) grants employees excused absence with pay and without charge to their leave when natural disasters and emergencies create unsafe working conditions.

• Rule 8.406(C)(1) further states that employees not deemed essential shall be released from duty without pay and no charge to their leave "for the period the facility is closed."

But for employees who need to remain on duty for essential services, Rule 8.406(C)(2) requires either double pay or compensatory leave credits for hours worked "during the period the facility is closed and other employees are on excused leave."

The Superior Court mainly focused on Topasna's double pay claim and determined that he failed to demonstrate that the double pay rule applied to him by failing to show that the Guam Police Department was closed and by failing to allege that other GPD employees were on excused leave.

In appealing the Superior Court decision, Topasna raised the issue of whether the lower court abused its discretion when it "ignored and misinterpreted" sections of Rule 8.406.

Subsections should not be read in isolation

He argued that the Superior Court's construction of Rule 8.406 was erroneous because it failed to give proper credence to subsection (A) - paid leave.

According to the Supreme Court, in Topasna's view, the only predicate condition for paid leave under subsection (A) is a gubernatorial emergency declaration.

However, the Supreme Court stated that subsections should not be read in a vacuum and other subsections, including subsection (C), do require the closure of a facility to trigger paid leave under Rule 8.406.

Therefore, the Superior Court's reliance on the closure of a facility was not an error of law, and thus not an abuse of discretion, the Supreme Court stated.

Topasna also appeared to argue that the Superior Court abused its discretion by failing to analyze the paid leave claim separate from his double pay claim, according to the Supreme Court.

But the Superior Court didn't have to perform a separate analysis because subsection (C)(1) of the DOA rules qualifies the rule in subsection (A), and the Superior Court determined that Topasna was ineligible for paid leave because he was deemed essential and he did not show that GPD was closed, the Supreme Court stated.

'Bound by the limits of the law'

The Supreme Court's analysis of the rules appears to reach conclusions similar to the May 2020 opinion from Attorney General Leevin Camacho - that the employee's facility must be closed to benefit from Rule 8.406, in addition to other requirements.

But while the attorney general opined that the criteria are clear, he also stated that its application to the prolonged pandemic could lead to unintended and illogical inequities.

For example, government health care workers would not be eligible for double pay as their facilities would likely be categorized as fully operational and open to the public. Meanwhile, essential employees with duties not directly related to COVID-19, such as payroll, could be eligible if their agencies were deemed "completely closed."

But amending those rules is a matter for the Legislature.

"Our dedicated and hard-working GovGuam employees are deserving of more compensation than the law allows, but we are all bound by the limits of the law," Camacho stated Tuesday, in response to the Supreme Court's ruling in Topasna's case.

However, Topasna was not the only plaintiff to have sued.

GFT class action still in play

The Guam Federation of Teachers, a local union, had also filed a class-action suit.

In a statement following the Supreme Court's decision on the Topasna case, GFT assured its members that the class action suit is still pending jury trial in the Superior Court, and if successful, "all essential employees that worked during COVID condition one or March 14, 2020 to January 17, 2021 should receive additional compensation."

"It's interesting that every other emergency period, payment of these wages has been automatic but in this instance, the government acted as if it had never heard of the laws and rules at play," GFT field representative Robert Koss stated.

"I just can’t stress enough how important public trust is. Without it, we will have riots, vigilantes violence, chaos and confusion. Guam is small; (the) impact will be magnified. We cannot afford to betray and lose the public trust we have in our government. We are relying on our court system to restore the confidence."