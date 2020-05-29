Double pay would cost the government of Guam $3 million per pay period for executive branch agencies alone, according to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research's projection which is attached to legislative bills lined up for a public hearing today.

Of the measures to be heard, Bills 357-35 and 361-35 would mandate double pay for essential government workers but under different conditions.

Bill 357 is specific to COVID-19 and would pay double pay to workers who had or may have had contact with populations infected or suspected to be infected with the disease. It also awards double pay to workers who had to report to work sites in response to the pandemic. The bill sets double pay retroactive to March 14 and up until Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, which was declared on May 10.

According to the legislation's fiscal note, the measure would cost GovGuam $12 million just in terms of line agencies. The bill does allow the governor to tap into federal CARES Act funding to pay its costs. About $22 million was set aside to cover pay differential established under the governor's executive order. Nelson's other bill to be heard, Bill 358-35, codifies that pay differential and sets it retroactive to March 14, the beginning of the current emergency.

The cost of the pay differential to GovGuam is about $890,000 per pay period and the $22 million set aside was projected to last up to the end of December.

Bill 361-35, from Sens. Joe San Agustin and Kelly Marsh, is a more general double pay measure that amends current law on compensation during a typhoon, to compensation during a state of emergency. These amendments award double pay rather than overtime for employees called to report for duty during the emergency. Agency heads, deputies and employees of the office of the governor and lieutenant governor are not entitled to double pay under these amendments. Like Bill 357, compensation under Bill 361 would be retroactive to March 14 and last until the emergency is over.

According to its fiscal note, the cost to GovGuam would be $18 million just for the executive branch, if the current emergency ends on June 4. The fiscal note calls on the Legislature to be aware of the concerns of government entities outside the governor's authority and the restrictions placed on response funds under the Federal Emergency Management Agency – including that they occur on a reimbursable basis, meaning local funds need to first be expended.

Without a direct appropriation to cover the additional payroll costs, Bill 361 may compel the governor to begin the furlough process, according to BBMR.

The last pay measure on Friday's legislative calendar is Bill 359-35, from Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Jose Terlaje, Clynton Ridgell, Mary Torres and William Castro. This bill awards up to 240 hours to essential permanent classified employees who received no additional pay, leave or administrative time off for reporting to work during the COVID-19 emergency. Workers could cash out up to 120 hours of their accrued leave. The impact of this bill is by far the least costly – about $4.5 million at the most, according to BBMR.

But Bill 359 has also been the least popular among government workers, who argue the bill is lacking and excludes unclassified workers who also reported to work during the emergency.