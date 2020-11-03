Double pay lawsuit filed against governor, cabinet members, judiciary official

A class action lawsuit demanding double pay for government of Guam employees working during the public health emergency has been filed against Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other agency heads in their personal and official capacities.

The lawsuit, filed in October, has multiple plaintiffs, government employees, from the judicial and executive branches and agencies.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs filed the class action because they are being “denied double pay and/or overtime” required by government personnel regulations for the work they continue to provide during the ongoing emergency.

The lawsuit also points out that GovGuam has hired contractors, such as nurses, at costs “significantly higher than the wages” due to local counterparts.

There are more than 500 employees who are being denied their due pay, the lawsuit states, adding the defendants’ records should provide more specific numbers as to who was affected.

Double pay could potentially cost the government millions of dollars, an issue noted by the governor when senators passed a bill that would have required double pay. The governor vetoed Bill 326-35 in April, saying between an executive order that allows differential pay and the possible extension of the public health emergency to July, if the bill were to become law, it would cost an additional $36 million for payroll.

In her letter to the Legislature, the governor also wrote: "It goes without saying that every additional dollar that we pay to a front-liner throughout this crisis is worth it... yet without the cash to make good on our promises, the desire to do good things is simply not enough."

Plaintiffs include, Layla Story-Bernardo, Daniel Bernardo, Tommy Arceo, Betty Diaz, Fay Dora Cruz. Sanchez, Nonito Santos, John Pinaula, Rene Balbin, Daniel Anciano, Raycia Marie San Nicolas Charfauros and Roel Rama.

The lawsuit names the governor, Department of Administration Director Edward Birn; Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas, Deparmtent of Public Works Director Vincent Arriola; Department of Education superintendent Jon Fernandez, Department of Corrections Director Joe Carbullido; Guam Solid Waste Authority Manager Larry Gast; Guam Fire Department Chief Daniel Stone; Judiciary of Guam administrator Kristina L. Baird; Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio; Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center director Theresa C. Arriola, and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ike Peredo.

Overtime rules

The island has been in an extended state of emergency since March.

The lawsuit points out that the governor’s Executive Order 2020-03 authorized “the payment of overtime for non- exempt Government of Guam employees, to work in excess of forty (40) hours a week to mitigate and response to the effects of COVID-19.”

This isn’t the first lawsuit filed related to double pay during the current lawsuit. Attorney Tom Fisher had filed a lawsuit on behalf of Guam Police Department Officer Steve Topasna and other essential workers who are fighting to get double pay for the time worked during the height of the current public health emergency.

Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola, however, denied Topasna's petition to mandate the government of Guam into paying double pay.

The force of law

The lawsuit, like other arguments that have come before it, noted that rules regulating GovGuam employees’ pay during emergencies are listed in Personnel Rules and Regulations, which “carry the force of law.”

“… if an agency is closed to the public due to an emergency declaration but requires employees to provide essential services, then the agency owes those essential service employees … double pay,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit notes that all of the agencies represented by the defendants were closed, either in part or whole, to the public for some period during the ongoing emergency.

“The defendants and their agencies have required essential service employees, including plaintiffs, to work during the emergency, thereby incurring double pay and/or overtime,” the lawsuit states. “Some Guam agencies, due to decisions of their boards and directors, have followed the regulations and provided their essential service employees double pay. The defendants have not.”