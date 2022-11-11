Doug Moylan's attendance at GOP HQ questioned

Douglas Moylan, who currently leads in the race for the island's next attorney general, maintains his nonpartisan status despite spending time at Republican gubernatorial campaign headquarters on election night.

The attorney general, unlike other elected government positions, is not affiliated with any political party. Local law provides candidates for the position "shall declare no party affiliation."

But, as the 2022 general election votes were being counted for the AG contest on election night, Moylan was camped with the losing gubernatorial ticket of Felix Camacho and Tony Ada. He was at the team's Tamuning headquarters when results were announced that he finished the night with a preliminary, unofficial lead over incumbent AG Leevin Camacho by 77 votes.

After learning the results, Moylan said he was very and thankful for his supporters and the supporters of Felix Camacho and Ada.

"I want to also thank the Camacho-Ada team and their supporters because, without them, I would not have been able to achieve this victory for Guam," Moylan said early Wednesday morning before expressing his intention to "make Guam safe again."

Despite Moylan's statements and presence, he asserted to The Guam Daily Post that he has never sponsored nor been endorsed by either political party.

Moylan also said, since he was the first elected attorney general in 2003, parties have opened their doors to AG candidates.

"That's traditionally been allowed by the political parties, but we're not endorsing any political party. We're nonpartisan - so in terms of exactly what you can and cannot do, it's never specifically been defined," Moylan said, before mentioning he attended and was invited to speak at rallies for both parties prior to the election.

Moylan said he could have gone to the headquarters for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, but did not because ongoing litigation between his client, Robert Klitzke, and the gubernatorial candidates would have made the visit "uncomfortable."

Opponents

A write-in candidate for the AG race, Peter Santos, in response to Moylan's appearance, said it was "improper," however, he also accused AG Leevin Camacho of being supported by the Democratic party.

"Leevin's materials were with 'All In' campaign materials during canvassing and same thing from Doug with the Camacho-Ada canvassing - so, to the regular observer, it looks like Leevin was endorsed by the Democrats and Doug was endorsed by the Republicans, Santos said, later adding: "There's no law against it, but it's just totally improper."

As for Leevin Camacho, who has yet to concede the race, as more than 200 provisional ballots remain to be counted by the Guam Election Commission, he did not want to speak on behalf of Moylan and his decision to be at the GOP headquarters, but said he would maintain the nonpartisan nature of the AG position.

"I have remained faithful to the requirement that an attorney general be nonpartisan because it is grounded in the belief that the rule of law should not depend on an individual's political party," Leevin Camacho said in a message provided to The Guam Daily Post by his campaign team.

Leevin Camacho was not seen at either party's headquarters on election night.