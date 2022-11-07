Douglas Moylan's first term: Convictions, controversy

Editor's note: The information reported in this article was sourced from editions of the Marianas Variety published from 2002 to 2006. The Guam Daily Post acquired the newspaper in 2014.

As the election for Guam’s next attorney general approaches, The Guam Daily Post looked back on candidate Douglas Moylan’s term as the first elected attorney general of Guam.

Moylan served as AG between 2003 and 2006, and was elected on a platform that promised to look into previously unsolved murders and address the corruption of government officials.

In that time, Moylan prosecuted five of the referenced unsolved murders, won all murder cases taken to trial and convicted at least 25 government officials involved in corruption.

In addition, under his term, the Office of the Attorney General produced 4,000 criminal convictions in the general crimes division and 26 felony convictions as a result of plea agreements, and only about three dismissed misdemeanors.

Other accomplishments included initiating child support collection programs and collecting more than $2 million, and urging the Legislature to allow defendants to assert their right to a speedy trial.

Moylan's term also included a petition to block a bond borrowing plan proposed by then-governor and current gubernatorial candidate Felix Camacho.

Moylan's opposition was an attempt to limit the amount of debt the island accrued by borrowing less from the federal government. Initially, the Guam Supreme Court sided with Gov. Camacho, but after the case was taken to the U.S. Supreme Court, the federal justices agreed with Moylan and effectively blocked the bond borrowing plan.

Controversy

As Moylan publicly prosecuted government officials, as well as getting into a legal battle with then-Gov. Camacho's administration, there was no shortage of controversy during Moylan's initial four-year term.

While trying to secure a second term, he mounted a write-in campaign, submitting names to be accepted by the Guam Election Commission that included "The General" and "Dougie Fresh."

Alicia Limtiaco, his successor elected in the 2006 election, had difficulties preparing for the office after her successful campaign.

During the transition period between Limtiaco being elected and being sworn in, she attempted to request descriptions of pending and current cases. Moylan told the attorney general-elect to "wait her turn" and told the media her requests were "too soon" and "premature."

Moylan additionally said because Limtiaco still belonged to a private law firm and was not sworn in, her access to the information would jeopardize the pending cases.

Months later, after Limtiaco was sworn into office, she alleged numerous documents were found in disarray. She also questioned some of the purchases made under Moylan, which included firearms such as pistols, shotguns and high-powered rifles that were being kept on the same floor Moylan had his office.

At the same time, she questioned Moylan's purchase of a costume for the office's mascot, Eric the Eagle.

In a letter distributed to the media on Jan. 17, 2007, Moylan said the firearms, the pistols in particular, were replacements for ones he thought were old and outdated. He also said the firearms were necessary for investigators to protect themselves, adding OAG investigators are law enforcement officers like the police, and the purchases were approved by the public auditor. Despite this, the weapons, which included AR-15 rifles and Remington model H70 shotguns, would be turned over to the Guam Police Department later that year.

As for the mascot, Moylan said it was introduced in 2005 primarily for children of those involved in cases, "to help them relate and give them something nice to look at."

Moylan is seeking his second term as attorney general this year against incumbent Leevin Camacho and write-in candidate Peter Santos.

Moylan ran in 2018 as well, but lost to current AG Camacho in that race.