UPDATE: As of 11:30 a.m. both north and southbound lanes on Pago Bay bridge are open again.

Guam Power Authority crews are removing and replacing the downed power line, which may have been caused by rusted hardware, said Art Perez, GPA spokesman.

The power agency was able to reroute power to most customers in the area. About five customers are still without power, however, and crews are working as quickly as possible to complete their work so power can be restored.

----

The north and southbound lanes on Route 4 by Pago Bay bridge are closed due to downed power lines, said Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Traffic is being diverted, he said.

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to Guam Power Authority for more information.