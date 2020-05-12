Nearly two dozen households remained without power at 5 p.m. Monday after heavy rains toppled a tree that also brought down power lines along Marine Corps Drive from Piti to Asan villages.

GPA crews were conducting repair work, including restringing of power lines, GPA stated in a press release at 5 p.m. Monday. Approximately 23 customers remained without power and there was no estimated time for full restoration when the release was issued.

The heavy rains Monday also disrupted pockets of GPA service including:

• An area along Turner Road on the Nimitz Hill. GPA crew members completed power restoration at 1:50 p.m.

• Power outages in the Inalado area by the entrance to Pago Bay and customers in the surrounding areas. GPA crews completed power restoration at these areas at noon.

The longest power disruption Monday was in the Asan and Piti areas where the tree fell on power lines Monday morning.

GPA anticipated the removal and the repair of the lines could take several hours. The outage initially affected about 38 customers and the number later was reduced to 23 households as GPA work got underway.

GPA dispatchers received reports from customers in various areas of Guam who experienced power interruptions due to inclement weather conditions, according to the agency. Customers using backup generators are asked to ensure main breakers are in the open position to ensure the safety of the GPA crews working on the lines.