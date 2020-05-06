The Pacific Association of Radiation Survivors, known as PARS, joined 107 organizations in submitting a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which advocated support for nuclear front-line communities in the COVID-19 economic relief funding.

The group asked the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and other leaders to include those under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act in future stimulus packages and to reinstate Medicaid to Compacts of Free Association residents.

Individuals under the act include those who have been exposed to radiation, or "downwinders," such as residents of Guam, and uranium miners.

"The inclusion for RECA compensation in future stimulus packages would provide assistance for medical needs amidst COVID-19, in light of recent findings that individuals with lung cancer are three times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those without cancer," the group stated in a release.

The letter also sought to reinstate Medicaid for Compacts of Free Association residents, or those living in the Federated States if Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau.

According to the release, the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 unintentionally revoked the Medicaid benefit for COFA residents living in the United States, as well as other federal benefits.

"Over 61,000 COFA individuals and families living in the United States have struggled to access essential medical care," the letter stated. "Many face serious chronic conditions and health disparities, due to dependency on the United States, as well as the effects of military activity in the region, including 67-above-ground nuclear tests conducted in the Marshall Islands from 1946 to 1962."