Agat resident Latisha Ann Leon Guerrero, 37, was in tears inside the A.B. Won Pat International Airport on Monday just moments before she boarded a China Airlines flight headed to Taipei.

Her trip to Taiwan was one she waited months to confirm so that she could undergo bariatric surgery at China Medical University hospital.

“I am morbidly obese and it will help me gain control of that. I’ve been able to talk to a lot of the representatives at the hospital. They are telling me they will take care of me so I am good and confident enough,” said Leon Guerrero. “I want to be healthy. I love my family. They mean everything to me. My siblings have kids and so my godchildren, nieces, and nephews, I want to be there for them as they grow older and for those significant events to support them.”

She said the surgery was her last resort.

“I was referred to several specialists over the past year and a half. I went to see a heart specialist and a specialist on veins and they were telling me the same thing that I am healthy, but I am just really overweight and I need to lose the weight,” she said.

Doctors told her that if she opted not to get the surgery, “I’ll be continuing to live the way I do and continue to gain weight. I don’t know what my life expectancy is but I don’t want to die like this.”

Leon Guerrero got word this past Thanksgiving that she would finally be able to get the treatment she needs to save her life.

She also won’t have to pay a single penny out of pocket.

“I am excited. I am little bit nervous. I’ve never had surgery before, so I think I am just more anxious to get it done,” she said. “We were talking about going in July, then we found out that flights were not going to happen because the airport was shut down. I am really thankful for the government and the China Medical University hospital. My insurance only covers part of it and the hospital is willing to pay the rest of it just to help me. I never really met them. I was just shocked.”

The generosity continued after a friend locally paid for Leon Guerrero and her mother’s airfare.

“It’s just so touching,” she said.

The Taiwan and Economic Cultural Office in Guam worked with the government of Guam on the joint humanitarian and medical charter flight. A special ceremony was held at the airport in Guam on Monday afternoon.

Assistance was provided to about 50 passengers like Leon Guerrero who were unable to seek off-island medical treatment because of the COVID-19 crisis and canceled direct flights.

“We believe this first charter flight will not be the last. This is only the beginning,” said Paul Chen, TECO director general.

“This pandemic has truly highlighted the importance of global cooperation and friendly relations with our neighbors,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The partnership we have with TECO has been invaluable and we remain grateful for your assistance in arranging this charter flight.”

The flight includes Taiwan citizens who were working in Guam and Saipan who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19.

Chang Jui Wu was among the workers from IPI Construction in Saipan who was ready to go home after he worked the past year and half as a plumber on the island.

I can’t wait to eat the local food and tofu,” said Wu. “Due to COVID-19, everybody just wants to go home because it’s more safe when you stay in your country. So, we are really excited that we can go home right now.”

His last day on the job was toward the end of December 2020, so the charter flight came just in time.