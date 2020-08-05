Dozens of GovGuam employees listed as Census-paid workers

More than 40 government of Guam employees have worked as temporary Census 2020 workers for anywhere between $23,585 to $41,766 each, government data shows.

The U.S. Census Bureau started recruiting hundreds of Guam workers last year for the massive survey done every 10 years across the United States.

Tyrone Taitano, director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, on Tuesday said GovGuam employees are authorized by law to take on a second job, "provided they have the approval of their supervisor."

In his agency alone, a handful of employees got paid temporary jobs at Census.

Being a paid temporary Census worker, he said, is no different from working as a part-time employee for another agency or business.

"This is not an unusual circumstance," he said.

One of the key differences, however, is that temporary employment with Census 2020 is also listed on GovGuam's staffing pattern.

The staffing pattern, a tool for government transparency and accountability, shows GovGuam employees' job title, base salary and benefits, and source of funding, among other things.

Some members of the public raised the issue of whether GovGuam employees are being paid twice at a time when 35,000-plus workers in the private sector have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taitano said the premise of this concern is misplaced or wrong, since Census started hiring qualified individuals last year, long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Census operations on Guam will wind down, and the office will shut down by November, he said.

GovGuam's fiscal 2020 third quarter staffing pattern shows at least 43 GovGuam employees from Adelup and other departments also getting paid with Census funds.

For example, a GovGuam program coordinator with a base salary of $40,762 is also being paid $38,771 for a temporary Census job, or a GovGuam school bus driver with a base pay of $28,568 is also being paid $38,771 for a temporary Census job, based on government data.

The work hours between GovGuam and Census are different. As temporary Census workers, they work after office hours, on weekends or on holidays.

Based on last year's announcements from Census, an office clerk is paid $13.57 an hour; an enumerator $18.64 an hour; crew leader, $19.36 an hour; and field operations supervisor, $20.08 an hour.