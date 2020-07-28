Within hours of the Guam Election Commission's opening on Monday, dozens of voters made appointments to cast their ballot early for the primary elections.

Early voting begins July 30. At least 42 residents made appointments to vote from Thursday to Saturday.

At least nine others with appointments, as of Monday, will vote on the second and third week.

"The first hour for Thursday's appointment-only schedule is already full, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.," Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said. That's a total of 20 voters.

The 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. slot, also called the "manåmko' hour," is reserved for walk-in voters who are elderly and people with disabilities.

However, some elderly voters prefer to have an appointment, and GEC already penciled them in for the first week.

While GEC prefers that voters follow the schedule for early voting, Pangelinan said the commission will not turn voters away.

By scheduling an appointment to cast one's absentee ballot, voters help GEC avoid long lines and most importantly, help Guam minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The month-long early voting will also help avoid long lines on the day of the primary elections on Aug. 29, officials said.

Those coming in for early voting are required to wear a mask and will be subject to temperature checks, and will be asked to maintain social distancing. GEC has put in place other COVID-related health and safety protocols.

The in-office absentee voting will take place on the third floor of the GCIC Building in Hagåtña. Here's the schedule for early voting from July 30 to Aug. 28: