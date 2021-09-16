Rosalina Agag had no idea that Wednesday was the deadline to apply for the All RISE program, but she made it in line just in time.

She was among dozens more at the Department of Revenue and Taxation filling out their application in hopes to be one of the thousands to get the financial benefit.

Agag said she did not get to apply sooner, as she was taking care of her husband of 32 years who was previously in the hospital.

“It’s been very hard,” Agag said.

She said the money would help her to pay medical bills among other expenses.

Authorized eligible applicants who successfully apply can receive $800 if they are individual filers and $1,600 if they are joint filers.

“Any benefit is a good benefit,” said Sean Sanchez, who understands that there is a limit on the amount of money that will be handed out for the program.

“(It will help) in a big way,” he said, as he has plans to go back to school to get his masters in Micronesian Studies.

“Times are hard for everyone right now. Hours are being cut all over, jobs are slim, and this little boost will either provide an opportunity for me to either take a step forward and register for school. I could afford to go to school and still give my kids something to work with and help them in school,” he said. “More or less it’s just that everything counts right now. This is the time. So we have to take advantage of that.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the governor’s office reported 18,236 payments totaling $19.49 million were processed on Friday; and 34,798 applications were received as of Monday night.

“Hopefully, I am not too late,” said Eric Rozanski. “I was trying to file online but they didn’t process my W2 yet. So, I had to come in to turn in a hand copy.”

Rozanski spent his lunch break getting all his documents submitted.

“It’ll be helpful for us. It’s a little extra money to help with the bills and supplies for the house. Hopefully, I get it,” he said. “It’s been pretty hard with a lot of ups and downs. It’s unclear of what is going on. You got these executive orders with restrictions, then it looks like we are in the clear until they raise the restrictions. It’s really hard trying to plan things. We are taking each day as it goes. One day at a time.”

Applications are processed on a first-in, first-out basis.

Approximately 18% of applications were identified as having errors, DRT officials said earlier this week.