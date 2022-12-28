DPHSS: 2 'D' ratings for repeat violations

Two food establishments in Tamuning have received a “D” grade from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health for repeat violations.

On Dec., 12, Public Health conducted follow-up visits to the Imperial Garden and Mongo Mongo food stands. The visits revealed a number of areas in which the establishments were not in compliance.

"Downgrade due to repeat violations,” the report noted as it detailed the items and violations observed.

At Imperial Garden, health inspectors noted that proper cooling methods were not used, finding that inadequate equipment was used for temperature control. The violation also noted that food was not properly labeled or not in its original container, food and/or nonfood contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used. Nonfood contact surfaces were unclean and plumbing and other physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained or kept clean, according to DPHSS.

At Mongo Mongo, similar violations were noted. In addition, DPHSS inspectors cited the establishment for failure to prevent food contamination during food preparation, storage and display.

Earlier this month, DPHSS health agents attended a four-day training session provided to the Micronesia region on how to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Training for agents provided an overview of the Food Safety Modernization Act, which focuses on the best manufacturing practices, proper produce safety, farm worker health and hygiene and the development of food product ideas, as well as the pandemic’s overall effect on food safety, according to Post files.

The training took place from Dec. 13 through 16 and included presentations from food safety specialist Jang Ho Kim of the University of Idaho, director of the grant program Customized Food Safety Education Strategy for Hard-to-Reach Audiences in the Western Pacific Islands.

The program aims to assess the food safety knowledge levels of the trainees, modify food safety training and education materials, provide food safety plans and standards, and establish a regional food safety network in the region, the program stated in its literature.