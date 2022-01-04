DPHSS: 210 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,393 tests run Jan. 3.

Data show 15% of those tested turned out positive. There is still no official confirmation of the omicron variant's arrival on Guam.

Forty-five cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 19,899 officially reported cases, 273 deaths, 620 cases in active isolation, and 19,006 not in active isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 22.2, nearly 10 times GovGuam's 2.5 safe threshold.

Vaccination clinics after school hours

DPHSS, in partnership with the Guam Department of Education, will begin after-school vaccination clinics open to the community this week. All eligible students, with parental consent, are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Public Health.

• Jan. 5, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Machananao Elementary School. Walk-ins welcome. Minors must have their birth certificates, parents must have a government-issued photo ID.

• Jan. 6, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Astumbo Elementary School. Walk-ins welcome. Minors must have their birth certificates.