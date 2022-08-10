DPHSS: 4th suspected case of monkeypox didn’t meet criteria for testing

Details of the results from the fourth suspected local case of monkeypox are unclear, but officials with the Department of Public Health and Social Services said the suspected case did not meet the criteria for testing.

“The fourth specimen was sent for testing to Hawaii Department of Health laboratory. However, the specimen didn't meet their criteria for testing,” said DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo.

The sample was sent to Hawaii for testing Aug. 2. The Guam Daily Post asked Bordallo to clarify whether the result was deemed negative, or if the sample was tested at all.

“Any case that is a confirmed case of monkeypox will be announced by the public health authority,” Bordallo said.

She referenced the guidance the Hawaii Department of Health follows. The Hawaii Department of Health criteria to test for monkeypox is based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, a suspected case of monkeypox meets epidemiological criteria when an individual has a rash appearing within 21 days of onset of illness, has close or intimate contact with a person confirmed to have monkeypox or has traveled outside the U.S. to a destination with confirmed cases.

Although Public Health did not say which, if not all, criteria were not met, according to CDC guidance, exclusions can be based on the following:

• An alternative diagnosis can fully explain the illness.

• An individual with symptoms consistent with monkeypox does not develop a rash within five days of illness onset.

• A case in which high-quality specimens do not demonstrate the presence of the orthopoxvirus or monkeypox virus, or antibodies to the orthopoxvirus.

Earlier suspected cases

The three suspected cases previously identified were tested and came back with negative results Aug. 2.

Public Health announced the fourth suspected case Aug. 3, along with an outline of preparations to control the monkeypox virus, should a case be confirmed.

The release stated, “The department has created a patient-under-investigation criteria that will determine whether specimens will be sent to the Guam Public Health Laboratory or certified private laboratories in the region.”

Public Health also has taken measures to control the monkeypox virus, which include issuing physician alerts, designating a lead infection control adviser and investigative team, and ordering vaccines.

“A Jynneos vaccine, licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, order will be placed,” DPHSS officials said.

As of Aug. 9, no cases were reported as positive.