Guam has totaled 701 deaths as of August 2020, according to available monthly mortality listings from the Department of Public Health and Social Services. That's 15 more than the 686 deaths reported up to August 2019.

The island was actually tracking slightly below the trend up to July, when in 2019 there had been a total of 598 deaths. By the same time in 2020, there had been 592 deaths.

The spike in 2020 came in August, when there were 109 reported deaths. There were 88 deaths reported in August 2019.

August 2020 is also the time when COVID-19 cases began to spike on Guam, although there were only 10 COVID-19-related deaths by the end of that month, according to the Public Health situation report at that time. There are now more than 70 COVID-19-related deaths on Guam.

Other than August, the deaths throughout each preceding month in 2019 and 2020 appear comparable. However, May 2020 saw about two dozen fewer deaths compared to the year prior.

Statistics

Deaths up to August 2019

January 2019: 87

February 2019: 74

March 2019: 92

April 2019: 90

May 2019: 104

June 2019: 78

July 2019: 73

August 2019: 88

Total 2019: 686

Deaths up to August 2020

January 2020: 87

February 2020: 80

March 2020: 86

April 2020: 87

May 2020: 78

June 2020: 90

July 2020: 84

August 2020: 109

Total 2020: 701