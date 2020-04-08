Two more children have been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19, officials said during today’s update.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said the two children fall within the 10-19 age group. One child is believed to have contracted the respiratory illness during recent travel.

The second child is believed to have been infected during a hotel birthday party.

Public Health did not release information on when the party was held and how many attended the function.

There are a total of 8 children who have tested positive.

DeNorcey also reported 31 people have recovered from the virus.

In her opening remarks, the governor encouraged residents to stay at home and to keep celebrations to those within the household.

Noting the Easter holiday, which typically is celebrated with family and community gatherings through the week, the governor acknowledged that the stay-at-home mandate is not easy but noted it’s not forever.

COVID-19 has altered our daily lives, she said. But the more residents stay and home and reduce contact with others outside of the household the less the virus will spread and the sooner the public health emergency can be lifted