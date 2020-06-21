The Department of Public Health and Social Services is notifying certain businesses “of possible exposure (to COVID-19)" and that "testing of employees will be conducted this coming week” after it was discovered 15 airmen violated restricted movement orders.

This news follows the Joint Information Center's confirmation that 22 more Air Force personnel have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19.

“DPHSS is coordinating with the Reef Hotel to provide testing to employees, and those identified as close contacts are in 14-day quarantine now,” said Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, who confirmed on Saturday that the airmen violated the restricted movement orders.

There was no mention of other businesses being notified so far. However, Unpingco-DeNorcey noted "case investigations and contact tracing is ongoing."

“AAFB continues to conduct the contact investigation," she said. "Information is shared with DPHSS contact investigation team.”

AAFB public affairs office didn't respond as of press time to requests for more information.

Unpingco-DeNorcey also wanted to remind the community it’s “important that everyone continues to wear a face mask, don’t touch eyes and face before washing hands, practice social distancing and wash their hands or sanitize as needed.”

22 additional cases

With the new confirmations on Saturday, Guam’s total number of positive cases since testing started in March has risen to 222, according to the Joint Information Center.

Of those cases, 180 are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members.

The 22 additional cases were identified through contact tracing among service members in a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, bringing the total cases associated with this unit to 35, the JIC press release stated.

Two cases were identified through screening at Andersen and were health care workers who reported contact with COVID-19 patients.

“All service members assigned to the unit were rapidly placed in isolation and have since been relocated to Andersen AFB where they are under medical observation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols,” according to the press release. “All members of the deployed unit have been tested with conclusive results. All positive cases were placed under mandatory isolation, and all other military members associated to this unit were placed under mandatory enforced quarantine on Andersen AFB. Andersen AFB, working with DPHSS, continues to conduct thorough and complete contact tracing.”

Andersen AFB is complying with all Department of Defense travel restrictions and clearance processes, and is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all service members, civilians, families and the community, the release stated.

Active cases

DPHSS tested two local residents on Saturday and both results came back negative, according to the press release.

The number of deaths associated with the novel coronavirus remains at five. The Department of Public Health and Social Services continues to release local residents from isolation as they recover from COVID-19 infection – bringing that number to 173.

However, the new cases from DOD has increased the total number of active cases to 44.