DPHSS anticipates first batch of vaccines by end of week

Local officials are confirming that the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are expected by the end of this week.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services placed its first order of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on Dec. 4 for 3,900 doses. It has been given authorization to place its next order in the next 24 to 48 hours for a minimum of 3,900 doses, the press release states. This number is subject to change.

Additionally, DPHSS has placed its first order of Moderna vaccines, or vaccine B, on Dec. 12, for a total of 3,800 doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory board is scheduled on Dec. 17 to review for endorsement, Moderna's request for emergency use.

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech for its vaccine, green lighting the distribution process.

DPHSS is preparing for the vaccines’ arrival within three to five days of its shipment, the press release states.

However, before Pfizer's vaccine can be administered locally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will make recommendations for use of the vaccine. CDC officials must approve the recommendations. The ACIP, on Dec. 12, voted 11-0 voted in favor of the interim recommendations for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the press release stated.