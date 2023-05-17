DPHSS: CDC to conduct survey

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be conducting the annual National Immunization Survey on Guam, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services announced recently in a press release. The survey will be administered by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, Public Health said in the release.

DPHSS urges the community to participate, as the survey is intended to help assess immunization coverage among children 19 through 35 months old, as well as adolescents between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

The data gathered with the NIS is used to identify groups at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, to provide feedback in an effort to increase coverage and evaluate the effectiveness of programs designed to increase coverage, DPHSS said in the release. The survey will be a random telephone survey conducted at no charge. Caller ID may show the area code of 404 or 312.

Additionally, parents or guardians will be asked about the dates and types of vaccinations their children have received.

Upon the conclusion of the interviews, parents or guardians will be asked to grant authorization for contacting the children's vaccination providers, DPHSS said in the release. Afterward, the health care providers shall receive mail requesting confirmation of the children's immunization status.

According to DPHSS, all data will be transmitted to the CDC for thorough analysis. With this data, the DPHSS Immunization Program will utilize the data to evaluate the island’s vaccination rates in comparison to other states and territories.

For more information, contact the DPHSS Immunization Program at 671-735-7143.