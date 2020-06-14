Childcare centers, therapeutic massage establishments, movie theatres, and fishing charters can operate beginning Monday at 8 a.m., the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced on Sunday.

Childcare facilities are not allowed to operate at more than 25% occupancy. DPHSS issued guidance on minimum requirements for sanitizing, social distancing and operations at the island's daycares.

Non-organized, contact physical activities and sports will also be allowed but sporting events and tournaments are still prohibited.

Beginning Friday, bars and taverns and bowling alleys will be allowed to operate.

Eating and drinking establishments, to include bars and taverns, are not allowed to operate at more than 25% occupancy rate.