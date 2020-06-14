Future of island’s day care centers uncertain

WAITING: Bethany Pangelinan, Tamuning Daycare and Learning Center interim director, gives parents their children's property Thursday, May 14. The center has been closed since the shutdown and has just started letting parents pick up personal items while waiting for permission to reopen. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

Childcare centers, therapeutic massage establishments, movie theatres, and fishing charters can operate beginning Monday at 8 a.m., the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced on Sunday.

Childcare facilities are not allowed to operate at more than 25% occupancy. DPHSS issued guidance on minimum requirements for sanitizing, social distancing and operations at the island's daycares. 

Non-organized, contact physical activities and sports will also be allowed but sporting events and tournaments are still prohibited.

Beginning Friday, bars and taverns and bowling alleys will be allowed to operate.

Eating and drinking establishments, to include bars and taverns, are not allowed to operate at more than 25% occupancy rate.

