DPHSS clinics to remain open

The Department of Public Health and Social Services Northern and Southern Region Community Health Center clinics will remain open for the duration of Supertyphoon Mawar’s passage, as critical health services may be needed at some point.

The northern clinic's pharmacy closed at 12 p.m. Tuesday in preparation for Mawar, but the clinic was kept open for limited services.

“It’s one of the services that DPHSS provides in the midst of a natural disaster," DPHSS public information officer Don Sulat told The Guam Daily Post. "So it’s nothing new, it’s just that we haven’t had a typhoon in a while.”

The community health centers do not provide non-medical services. Instead, services are limited to patients who need oxygen therapy due to loss of power; non-emergency care for lacerations, cuts and minor injuries; and urgent care services for breathing treatments, IV fluid therapy and treatment for minor infections, according to Public Health.

Those who are experiencing life-threatening conditions are advised to call 911 or proceed to the nearest hospital.

Sulat said those who cannot safely make it to the DPHSS clinics should call 911.

"The CHCs are primarily available to treat non-life-threatening medical emergencies during the storm," he said. "The official shelters have been designated by (the government of Guam). However, if a patient is being treated and conditions are unsafe for them to leave, they may remain at the CHC until the all-clear has been given by the (Joint Information Center)."

A companion is allowed and patients are encouraged to bring personal items such as food and clothing to wait out the storm.

For more information, call the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center at 671-635-7400/4410 or the Southern Region CHC at 671-828-7515/6/7.