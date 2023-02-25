DPHSS conducts 'ambitious and complicated' genome sequencing

The first genome sequencing of the virus that causes COVID-19 to be conducted on Guam was a success, according to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Public Health announced Friday it has begun to conduct SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequencing at the Guam Public Health Laboratory, meeting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sample criteria.

"On Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, DPHSS received the first results of SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Sequencing that was performed and completed by the staff of GPHL,” the department stated in the release.

“GPHL staff diligently implemented sequencing, which is an ambitious and complicated project, requiring a highly coveted skill set, ... making this extremely valuable to not only Guam, but to every aspect of health diagnosis on the island and neighboring islands,” Mugdha Vasireddi, GPLH laboratory director, said in the release.

Prior to this, Guam health officials had to wait weeks to receive results of COVID-19 samples sent to either the Courier Corporation of Hawaii or the Hawaii State Laboratory Division for genome sequencing.

According to Public Health, the sequencing capabilities are needed as health officials continue to monitor local cases of COVID. The ability to test on island means Public Health will have results quicker and provide an opportunity to better understand COVID specifically on Guam.

"Genomic sequencing at GPHL will be used to conduct SARS-CoV-2 variant surveillance activities to help provide a better understanding of local epidemiology and transmission, and to assist in the investigation of clusters of disease in various settings,” Public Health stated in the release.

Initial results

The Guam Daily Post asked Public Health what the results from the first genome sequencing showed.

Anne Marie Santos, laboratory administrator at GPHL, noted five samples were collected during the period from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12 and tested Feb. 23.

The genome sequence results received Thursday noted that, of the five omicron variants of concern, two were identified as the XBB.1.5 subvariant, two as BQ.1.3 and one as BQ1.23.

To date, 839 variants of concern were detected, according to Santos.

In total there were 1,034 samples sequenced – 1,029 samples were shipped off island and five were sequenced by GPHL.