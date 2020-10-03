DPHSS contact tracing closer to CDC's recommended 24 hours

With 22 case investigators and 28 contact tracers now at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the agency is able to contact new positive cases within 24 to 48 hours.

That's more than double the previous numbers of case investigators and contact tracers shared by DPHSS officials. The additional help means new positive cases will be isolated sooner, thus limiting the number of people who could be infected by the one person, officials have stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends public health officials contact new positives within 24 hours. The previous lack of contact tracers meant DPHSS was backlogged as long as three to four days.

DPHSS officials also told senators during an oversight hearing on Thursday that there are government employees from other agencies who have been trained for contact tracing and are on standby should their assistance be needed. Those agencies include the Guam Power Authority, Port Authority of Guam and Guam Department of Education. Guam Memorial Hospital has eight to 10 staff members as part of its infection control unit, who conduct contact tracing specifically for hospital staff who have developed COVID-19.

The University of Guam is also hoping to launch a pilot contract tracing team at its facility on Oct. 19, according to Annette Aguon, head of contact tracing initiatives at Public Health, who presented the updates during an oversight hearing.

"In regards to the number of individuals we plan to hire ... we're looking at 14. There's going to be 12 under the (enhanced detection grant) and two under the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control) foundation program," Aguon added.

The hearing focused on several areas of concern, including contact tracing and investigation capacity, the implementation of tracing apps, public disclosure of investigations and recent court issues involving quarantine.

COVID Alert app

Guam launched its COVID Alert app in September. About 60% of the population would need to use the app in order for it to be effective. There have been about 14,300 downloads as of Wednesday, representing about 19.6% of 73,000 smartphone users 16 years old and older.

"We're not quite there but we did have partners who did a download-a-thon with us last weekend, and we do have plans on printing posters and flyers ... of letting people know that they should wear a face mask, download the COVID Alert, get vaccinated with the seasonal flu or the COVID vaccine when available," said Public Health spokeswoman Grace Bordallo.

Bordallo said Public Health was told during planning that Google was going to place Guam's COVID Alert app in its search pages, but that hasn't materialized.

Wait continues for surveillance reports

During an oversight hearing in September, Public Health reported that it was in the process of streamlining daily situation reports and would be releasing weekly surveillance reports that detail more information about community spread and positive cases, according to legislative inquiries submitted to Public Health for Thursday's oversight.

Territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky said streamlined reports will happen soon, but she did not know when. A template has been drafted for weekly surveillance reports, but it could be a month or more before weekly reports are available.

"It's designed as a weekly surveillance report to look at the epidemiology for COVID. ... We want to also include detailed information on the types of symptoms of positive and/or negative cases, chronic diseases and underlying conditions of both cases and deaths, the types of contacts over time ... and we hope to include some cluster analysis that includes types of establishments and other information," Pobutsky said.

There is no exact timeline yet because Public Health is currently migrating all COVID-19 case data into its national notifiable disease surveillance system, which will allow better data management, she added.

In terms of protocol, Aguon said, establishments would be named only if they are uncooperative.

Quarantine court cases

Recent court cases have resulted in rulings granting release from government quarantine. Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte determined in one of the initial cases that GovGuam had not followed law regarding quarantine.

Protocols have now been updated, according to Public Health acting Director Art San Agustin.

Every traveler is asked when arriving at the airport to voluntarily quarantine, he said. If travelers do not agree in any way, they receive a temporary order for quarantine along with a copy of relevant law and information for legal options, according to San Agustin.

Quarantine protocols have also been updated to test for the virus on the sixth day of quarantine. Testing negative grants the option to transfer into home quarantine.

San Agustin said there has been a small number of quarantined individuals who, after being notified of a negative result, asked to remain in government quarantine, which are hotel facilities.