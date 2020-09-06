DPHSS: Contact tracing lags by 3-4 days

A three- to four-day delay in contacting new positive cases to trace their whereabouts is what the Department of Public Health and Social Services is looking at right now.

Guam’s contact tracers have been overwhelmed by the sheer volume of positive cases that can require dozens of phone calls to trace the steps of a single person.

“Our goal has always been – in 24 hours we would contact the case as well as start the contact investigation,” said Annette Aguon, DPHSS COVID-19 Epidemiology/Surveillance Branch lead.

And for the most part, with some help from other agencies, including the Guam Department of Labor, Department of Youth Affairs, Port Authority of Guam and Guam Department of Education, the agency has been able to investigate and track down more than 6,500 residents in the past few months.

But over the last month, Guam has seen a surge that has escaped Aguon and her team.

“With the huge surge we had from the end of July into August, where the numbers were overwhelming, unfortunately we’ve experienced a backlog (of) possibly a three- to four-day delay,” Aguon said.

And that’s with them almost caught up. A couple of community testing events were canceled, which gave the contact tracing team as well as the Public Health lab time to catch up on the rising number of people getting tested and testing positive.

For August, Guam had more than 1,042 new positive cases.

From Sept. 1-4, Guam had 232 new COVID-19 cases.

Aguon said the group of 16 full-time investigators/contact tracers and about eight part-time contact tracers will soon get more help.

There is a group of 85 who’ve been taking a course at the University of Guam. Additionally, they are anticipating getting more regular assistance from GDOL, and they’re also working to hire limited-term employees. Additionally, they’re looking to hire people being recruited with the help of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Testing accuracy

Aguon said to ensure the tests are accurate, they would sometimes retest a sample. Additionally, she and other officials said the test kits are regularly calibrated and samples are also cross-tested by other machines to ensure they’re accurate.

For people who’ve tested positive previously, she said, they cross reference with names of people who’ve tested already or who tested positive.

“We’ve had some individuals who, every few days, got tested and kept showing positive,” she said. “But we only counted him as one positive because it was still in the same infectious period. It’s something we knew would take a while to clear out.”

She said that has been a concern when people test at different locations.

“We want to keep our data as accurate as possible, so there’s a lot of cross checking (and) verifying in the background,” she said.

Naming establishments

At the start of the pandemic, Public Health named facilities and establishments where people who tested positive had been. The identification was followed by a request to residents to call Public Health if they had been on a particular flight, attended church service, or stopped by a restaurant or bar.

That practice was stopped. Officials explained they were respecting the privacy of businesses. But when a group of military personnel tested positive, Public Health again identified establishments.

“We’re currently seeking legal opinion about the ability to release names. On the Public Health side, we’re bound by HIPAA. As a Public Health employee we can get in trouble for releasing information that could connect back to an individual that's supposed to be protected,” she stated.

There were concerns from some establishments whom she said asked: “Why are you guys naming us and didn’t name everyone? Makes us look like we’re the source of infection.”

“And by no way or means did we want to imply that,” she said. “People wanted to know. So it’s kind of like balancing the need to know, the need for privacy, and not having incorrect information about businesses and establishments who’ve stepped up to the plate.”

Aguon said the legal opinion will allow them to determine a better reporting policy that will remain consistent moving forward.