More than 100 contractors have been cleared to resume work.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services have been receiving requests from contractors over the last few days. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 126 had been approved, according to a DPHSS press release.

DPHSS shut down Guam’s construction projects as of close of business Nov. 14 following the discovery of clusters among local construction company workers, primarily foreign skilled workers living in barracks.

The agency released a checklist that contractors can fill out in order to resume work.

DPHSS continues to receive requests for clearance and will move as quickly as possible to review all applications for clearance it receives, the release states.

The required forms referenced are available for download at https://dphss.guam.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Contractor-Clearance-Form-FINAL.pdf.