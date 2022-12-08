COVID-19 cases on the island have gone down, but other respiratory illnesses have made a resurgence in the community. Health officials are warning residents to take precautionary measures, as more children are admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

"GMH (emergency room) visits … beginning with September and October, we saw a big jump in acute respiratory infections. That’s the more serious stuff. And, that has since gone down recently. We did see a spike in the kids that started in October, … that’s going down … which is good, but we did see that spike for kids coming in with any kind of flu illness. It could be (respiratory syncytial virus),” territorial epidemiologist, Ann Pobutsky, said during a news conference held with officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Not only were there high instances of youth sick, but there was an increase in children hospitalized.

“A lot of kids hospitalized. Little babies (were) hospitalized for influenza, as well as elderly people, middle-aged people (and) other kids. The ER has gone down, but the hospital remains the same for admissions of influenza-related illnesses,” Pobutsky said.

The morbidity rate for influenza continues to trend upward, according to the territorial epidemiologist.

As influenza cases rise, health officials continue to see COVID-19 cases as well. Pobutsky reported that the seven-day rolling average is steady at 15 to 25 cases per day, with an average positivity rate of about 10% to 12%.

“COVID-19 is still out there, too. Although the hospital count is below the surge level and so is the (intensive care unit). We did see a little bit of an uptick here. We saw an uptick, actually, in the past month. It’s gone up and down,” Pobutsky said.

Health officials did notice a bump in cases involving older adults diagnosed with COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“That’s recently gone down. But, as you can see, all age groups (are) affected by COVID-19. So, it's still out there and most cases are asymptomatic,” Pobutsky said.

The current census at GMH, according to Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, shows 12 patients admitted, two of whom are COVID-19 positive. Six people have other respiratory issues.

“In the past month, we’ve seen a total of about five cases of COVID-19 in children. (As for) RSV, the data I have correlates with Dr. Pobutsky,” he said.

Timing matters in making a diagnosis and receiving treatment when it comes to the flu.

"The only thing we can do with these respiratory viruses, treatment-wise, is, if it’s influenza, within 48 hours we can give them Tamiflu. We can try to prevent it by having people come in and getting everyone 6 months (old) and above to get their flu shot,” Leon Guerrero said. “Usually, the adult people my age, we don’t respond as well to the flu shot. But kids respond fairly well to the flu shot. The only other respiratory virus we can try to prevent is COVID-19. We really want to stress that, in the past month, we saw kids admitted for COVID-19.”

Leon Guerrero asserted that COVID-19 infections have become more severe for youth and have led to complications.

“If you guys remember, we had two (patients who were dead on arrival) back in July, a 6-month-old and a 3-week-old. We had a 3-week-old come in with respiratory problems and apnea, but (the baby) got to the hospital in time and was in the ICU and, after 10 days, was able to go home, no worse for the wear,” Leon Guerrero said.

He stressed that parents should talk to their child’s doctor about vaccination. He also urged the community to get tested when ill, instead of assuming a runny nose or cough is the common cold.

While COVID-19 cases on Guam are trending downward, health officials can’t say definitively if the end is in sight for the public health emergency.

“My understanding, it's a wait and see. ... They are talking about it, but what I heard, as long as the U.S. continues to have a public health emergency, Guam will follow suit because there’s a lot of benefits from having a public health emergency,” Leon Guerrero said.

There is the possibility, if COVID-19 cases continue to decline and RSV cases rise, that Guam will mirror what some U.S. states have already done.

“They call a public health emergency for RSV. RSV is not a reportable disease, until recently," Leon Guerrero said. "The only reason we have this data is because the people like me at the hospital, we're noticing a lot of bronchiolitis and RSV. It looks like we are dealing with more than just COVID-19."

Since July, Guam has seen 10 different respiratory illnesses causing problems on the island.

“We’ve had a numerous amount and I think that’s related to the fact that ... (in) the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were really good about wearing the mask, social distancing and washing hands,” Leon Guerrero said.