DPHSS: COVID-19 surge 'probably' now due to omicron; No more CAR score, alert App

Guam's current COVID-19 "surge" of 400 to 500 new cases each day is "probably" now a result of the highly transmissible omicron variant. In spite of the high daily positive counts, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions are lower than in previous surges, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials said on Friday.

The difference in the surge is leading officials to remove the COVID-19 Area Risk, or CAR, score in government reports because it's no longer deemed a good indicator of what's going on in the community "at this point in the pandemic," DPHSS officials said.

The Guam COVID-19 alert App has also been discontinued because of low participation, thereby rendering it useless at this point, DPHSS said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials also said a major driving factor in the ongoing COVID-19 surge is the high positivity rate among those that the Department of Defense tested, including active service members, their dependents and DoD civilian employees.

Some days, DoD cases were nearly half of the overall cases though the military makes up only about 10% of Guam's population, DPHSS said.

Up until recently, DoD facilities were no longer mandating wearing masks.

"Although the numbers are high, proportionally, if you look at the armed forces, their numbers are jumping up a lot higher because they're not doing the mask mandate (until recently) so that also kind of points to what we've been saying all along – wear your mask, get your shot," DPHSS interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero said.

No lab confirmation

Omicron is still not laboratory confirmed for Guam but the indicators of its presence are already seen in the current cases, according to DPHSS.

First, the positivity rates are high but the hospitalization and ICU admissions are not as high as the prior surges, Leon Guerrero and DPHSS territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky said.

"We have seen an uptick in hospitalization but we’re really not seeing a huge bump in the ICU or in deaths which is good," Pobutsky said.

The 18 to 39 age group is still driving the spike, now followed by teens and the 40 to 59 age bracket.

Second, there's now more COVID-19 patients who do not respond well to the monoclonal antibody treatment, although about 90% still do get better after receiving it, Leon Guerrero said.

Research has shown that the MAB is highly effective with the delta variant, but it does not do well with the omicron variant.

Third, Guam has been seeing more symptoms similar to the common cold, mild flu, sore throat, cough and congestion, whereas previous surges' symptoms involved loss of taste and smell along with the common cold symptoms, Leon Guerrero said.

"I think the initial uptick I thought was most likely due to delta but yes we’re probably getting omicron but we just don't have the proof that it’s omicron," Leon Guerrero said at the DPHSS' weekly COVID-19 press briefing. "But I do believe that we’re starting to see omicron. I just don’t have that proof."

It could still take about two weeks to get the latest genome sequencing results from the latest specimens that the DPHSS sent to the Hawaii State Laboratory.

The $25,000 genome sequencing machine that DPHSS procured isn't on Guam yet.

No more CAR score

Meanwhile, Pobutsky said the use of the CAR score has been discontinued and based on the PAG discussions Thursday night, the CAR score is "not really a good indicator at this point in the pandemic."

The CAR score does not paint a clearer picture of what's actually going on in Guam because it only takes into account test positivity rate and the retransmission value, among other things, but not the severity of the cases that can be gauged by the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions or the use of ventilators to help patients breathe, DPHSS officials said.

Thursday's CAR score soared to 233, much higher than the 2.5 that GovGuam deemed to be a safe score.

That's a lot higher than when Guam was going through a delta surge even though there were dozens of deaths, dead-on-arrival cases and hospitalizations at the time, compared to the current situation.

Get tested

Meanwhile, DPHSS continues to encourage residents to make an appointment to get free COVID-19 testing at Tiyan.

Appointments for the next few days are fully booked but those with symptoms will be prioritized among those with no appointments starting on Jan. 17.

At this point, DPHSS won't be able to further expand the ongoing testing at Tiyan and certain public schools because of "limited" personnel, DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said.

"There's high demand for testing right now. It's not only at Tiyan," Carrera said. Private clinics are also testing people for COVID-19.

DPHSS officials reminded residents to continue wearing masks, watching their distance, wash hands and get fully vaccinated or boosted.

This story will be updated.