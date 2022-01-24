DPHSS: COVID-19 tests will be 'rationed' starting Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, COVID-19 testing at Tiyan and other public and private test sites will be temporarily rationed mostly to those with the "highest risks" because of limited testing supply kits, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials said on Monday.

This updated protocol will be in place until Guam receives additional testing supply kits, DPHSS officials said. The supply crunch is seen nationwide and in other countries.

Fernando Esteves, incident commander for DPHSS' COVID-19 response, said those with symptoms are recommended to get tested, as well as those who are considered "high-risk close contacts" who are unvaccinated, such as those over age 65, and those with hypertension, diabetes and other comorbidities.

"And those risks are based on COVID-19 risks for severe illness, hospitalization and death which are a pretty consistent standard across the board," Esteves said at DPHSS' Monday COVID-19 briefing for media partners.

The ongoing surge, which officials said is omicron-driven has been seeing up to 800 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The average daily testing since Jan. 30 is 1,870, with actual counts as high as about 2,000 in a single day.

Esteves said Guam's health care capacity is "strained" but not at capacity.

Testing will remain on an appointment-basis, but drive-ins will be accommodated but mostly for those symptomatic and "high-risk close contacts."

"Starting on Wednesday, we’re going to limit testing at our community testing site as well as community testing partners, which are those facilities or clinics that receive or supply test kits from Public Health," Esteves said.

Esteves said Public Health has seen an increase in demand for testing especially among those related to return-to-work situationa, and people end up getting tested two or three times a week.

This puts a "tremendous burden" on Guam's testing supplies.

Changes in isolation, quarantine

Besides rationing or prioritizing the testing, Public Health will also be changing some isolation and quarantine protocols.

"The change that we’re gonna be making is we’re removing the recommendation to test at day 5 if you’re close contact, as well as removing the recommendation to quarantine if you’re close contact and fully vaccinated," Esteves said.

What this means, Esteves said, is that somebody who's fully vaccinated or boosted, and are close contacts, "could go about their regular day, no testing required, and no quarantine required or recommended for that situation."

"The caveat to that, is we’re going to highly recommend that anybody who’s symptomatic to come out and get tested because again, as stated last week, and I state it again, the data is very very clear that only the symptomatic ever ever hospitalized due to COVID-19," he said.

Treatment continues

Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero pointed out that the monoclonal antibody treatment has not stopped but also had to be limited because of low supply.

"Our treatment is limited, not on pause," he said at the DPHSS briefing.

Public Health ordered additional Regeneron about three weeks ago and that shipment, although a fraction of what was requested, is expected to arrive anytime now, Esteves said.

DPHSS has also started supplying the hospitals with the initial 80 courses of COVID-19 antiviral pills Paxlovid for those who are considered highest risks, so that they won't end up hospitalized or die.

The Paxlovid antiviral pill is highly effective against the omicron variant, DPHSS said.

Esteves said Public Health has also just received a shipment of another antiviral pill called Molnupiravir.

It is "not as effective as Paxlovid but we are working to push that out as well," he said, because it is another way of preventing hospitalization among COVID-19 positives.

Increasing supplies

Esteves said DPHSS is actively working to increase the available test kits on Guam.

Before the current surge and while coming out of the delta surge, DPHSS had about 66,000 COVID-19 test kits, Esteves said.

But with 35,677 total tests conducted since Jan. 3, based on DPHSS data analyst Vince Campo, the supply has been running low.

Campo said once the focus is mostly on the symptomatic and high risk close contact, Guam could expect the positivity rate to even go higher than the current 20.3% since Jan. 3.

Esteves said the most important thing remains - to not overwhelm the hospital and the health care system, even if the positivity rate goes even higher.

During the delta surge between Aug. 1 and Dec. 30, there were some 137,000 tests conducted or an average of 900 a day.

With the ongoing omicron surge starting Jan. 3 to date or just three weeks ago, there have already been some 35,000 tests conducted or 1,870 a day, Campo said.

This story will be updated.