DPHSS: COVID-19 vaccination could be near for kids younger than 5

Children younger than 5 years old may soon be receiving low doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which has been monitoring the federal government's decision on Pfizer-BioNTech's emergency-use application.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, a longtime pediatrician on Guam and interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, said the emergency-use authorization could be for a three-dose regimen after initial studies have shown that the two-dose regimen "didn't seem to work as well."

"As soon as (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) approves and then the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approves, we will get our standing orders written," Leon Guerrero said at a DPHSS briefing with media on COVID-19. He noted that a separate order regarding the vaccine for younger children will likely be received. "I’m assuming it’s going to be a different formulation than the other Pfizer vaccines that we have."

If the two agencies authorize the vaccine for emergency use, the vaccine could be available as early as late February, The Washington Post reported.

It was only in early November when Guam started providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11.

More than 4,000 of Guam children 5 to 11 years old have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and about 6,700 others hvae gotten their first dose.

Some parents said they want to know more about the vaccine before deciding whether to get their much younger children to also get COVID-19 vaccination.

Other parents like Donna Marie Quichocho shared her sentiment about the proposed vaccine for much younger children. Quichocho, who has a 2-year-old son, said she wouldn't agree to the COVID-19 vaccine for children his age.

"I feel that 5-year-olds and above can understand pain more than kids below 4 as they are still trying to communicate with us on how they feel about expressing their pain whether it be a stomach ache, a scratch," the mother said.

But just like other parents, she said she would ask their doctor about the vaccine for much younger kids. Besides her 2-year-old son, she also has a 1-year-old granddaughter in the household, in which most members have been fully vaccinated.

Pfizer-BioNTech sought the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency-use authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old to 4 years old.

The FDA asked the company to submit data on the safety and efficacy of the first two doses of a planned three-dose regimen.

The federal agency said the omicron surge has generated new data "impacting the potential benefit risk-profile for a vaccine for the youngest children."

The FDA's outside advisers are to meet in the middle of February to review data on the vaccine. A similar advisory committee of the CDC will also review the same data.