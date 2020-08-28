DPHSS: COVID test results now faster

Acting Public Health Director Art San Agustin on Thursday said the public should expect shorter wait time for their COVID-19 test results, now that they're able to process all specimens from the Aug. 15 mass testing in which more than 1,400 patients were swabbed.

As of Wednesday night, he said, Public Health had only 30 pending specimens from Aug. 26, in addition to any specimens collected Thursday.

Some residents said they have yet to receive the results of their COVID-19 testing done on Aug. 15, or at least 12 days by Thursday. Some from the same batch got their results only on Wednesday.

San Agustin said Public Health has been trying to reach the gold standard of releasing test results in 24 to 48 hours, or at least up to 72 hours.

To improve the turnaround time, he said, Public Health has shifted for now from mass testing to target testing.

They have also two private laboratories on contract with them to test samples: Diagnostic Laboratory Services and Guam Regional Medical City.

In recent days, residents had to wait for seven to 10 days or more. Despite the delay in the processing, San Agustin said: "the integrity of the specimens (is)preserved."

"Yes, there is always a possibility that individuals who tested positive were in the community but we also did ask anyone who identifies as close contact to please self-quarantine until you get test results," he said at the governor's COVID-19 news briefing.

"Close contacts" are those who were in close contact with confirmed positive COVID-19 case, he said.