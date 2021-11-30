While Chuukese and other Pacific islanders comprise only a small percentage of the Guam population, they are disproportionately more likely to die of COVID-19-related causes, and more likely to be represented in dead-on-arrival cases, compared to other ethnic groups on the island.

Most of the dead-on-arrival and non-DOA cases so far this year were unvaccinated, at 81.8% and 58%, respectively.

Most of the DOA cases involved males, at 65.9%. Most have chronic diseases such as diabetes.

These numbers are based on the analysis of the Office of Epidemiologist and Research and COVID-19 Surveillance Unit of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services. This unit is headed by territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky.

Guam's total COVID-19-related deaths since March 2020 have reached 263.

DPHSS said from July 8 to Nov. 19 of this year, there were 119 COVID-19 related deaths, "of which 47 or 39% were DOA."

It started with a married couple who died within a week of each other in early July, and both were pronounced dead on arrival when brought to hospitals.

A month later, there were numerous other dead-on-arrival cases that alerted DPHSS to the trend.

DPHSS' analysis presented in the report, released Monday, includes those deaths in 2021 with death certificates, at 125.

Based on the DPHSS report, 11 or 25% of the DOA cases were Chuukese.

Among non-DOA cases, 15 or 18.5% were Chuukese.

Chuukese make up about 7.4% of Guam's population.

Other Pacific islanders make up 5.3% of the population, but 6.8% or three dead-on-arrival cases were from this group.

"As can be noted from the ethnic comparison of COVID-19 related non-DOA and DOA deaths, Chuukese and other Pacific islanders are disproportionately more likely to die of COVID-19 compared to their proportions in the Guam population. Chuukese are even more disproportionately represented in DOA cases," the DPHSS report said.

The report said, "Chamorros are less likely and Filipinos slightly more likely to be represented as DOA cases given their proportions in Guam's population."

Chamorros comprise about 39.2% of the population. Among DOA cases, 13 or 29.5% were Chamorros.

Filipinos make up about 27.7% of the population. Among DOA cases, 13 or 29.5% were Filipinos.

DPHSS said the biggest risk factors among non-DOA cases include chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, obesity and a history of smoking.

Among dead-on-arrival cases, the biggest risk factors are diabetes, chronic renal disease and hypertension, DPHSS said.

"It is important to point out that risk factors (obesity, current or former smoking) have been vastly underreported throughout the pandemic, as can be noted by the population prevalence estimates from the 2019 CDC-BRFSS, for chronic conditions and risk factors," DPHSS said.

Examining cases of death, most of the dead-on-arrival cases and non-DOA cases have respiratory diseases or complications of COVID-19 infection, as immediate or underlying causes of death, the department said.

Both non-DOA and DOA cases have cardiovascular conditions, hypertension, diabetes and chronic renal disease as contributory causes of death, DPHSS said.

Among DOA cases, 29 or 65.9% were males, and 15 or 34.1% were females.

More than half or 56.8% of the DOA cases involved individuals 60 years old and older.

Most of these DOA cases also involved residents in the northern part of Guam.

At DPHSS' request, a team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been on island to assist DPHSS with further investigating COVID-19 DOA cases on Guam, among other things.

DPHSS and other government officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to continue wearing masks, observe social distancing, properly wash hands, and to get tested and stay home if they feel sick.

6 new cases

On Monday, DPHSS reported six new cases of COVID-19 from 178 specimens analyzed on Nov. 28.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and seven were vaccinated. Four patients were in intensive care, according to the Joint Information Center.