In email exchanges between certain government of Guam officials involved in the spending of public funds for COVID-19-related services, Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey's digital signature was used to commit public funds on certain hotels that were turned into quarantine facilities for travelers.

But there's a problem: Unpingco-DeNorcey said she doesn't recall giving anyone approval for the use of her digital signature – specifically for GovGuam to commit paying Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Days Inn, Wyndham Garden Guam and Hotel Santa Fe Guam. The government of Guam would later transfer travelers out of Santa Fe, but has kept Pacific Star, Wyndham and Days Inn.

It's the "first time I've ever seen that. I've not seen that at all. ... That's news to me as far as my signature, that's electronic. I don't have that in my possession at all," DeNorcey said last week.

She made the statement after having seen copies of emails indicating that she had given certain people in the governor's office permission to copy and paste her digital signature on letters to the four hotels.

DeNorcey said if her signature was used, she should have been copied on the emails about it. The emails show she was not part of a group of officials who were copied.

'We have obtained ... approval'

In one email, on April 1, June M.C. Borja, an administrative services officer at the Legal Office of the Office of the Governor of Guam, wrote to Laurie Tumaneng, a policy adviser in the governor's office: "Per Sophia's instructions, kindly requesting if you can insert Linda DeNorcey's digital signature on the attached four letters please, and send back to me to send out? We have obtained Ms. DeNorcey's approval to use her digital signature on the attached letters," the email from Borja states. The email was referring to Sophia Diaz, an attorney who works in the governor's office.

But the letters to the four hotels that had DeNorcey's signature were dated March 18, nearly two weeks before emails were exchanged to use DeNorcey's signature.

One of the March 18 letters, to Ajay Pothen, asset manager at Marianas Properties LLC, which does business as Pacific Star Resort & Spa, states, in part: "Thank you for allowing the use of your property as a quarantine/isolation facility. Pursuant to our agreement, the Pacific Star Resort & Spa is hereby directed to be used as a non-congregate shelter."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's signature also is shown on each of the letters to the four hotels – next to DeNorcey's.

On March 29, the governor's chief of staff at the time, Tony Babauta, wrote to Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson by email: "All – GovGuam will be announcing that all incoming passengers will be subject to mandatory quarantine in a government quarantine facility ... for 14 days – unless they are transit or their departure from Guam is earlier than the 14-day quarantine period – which, according to our existing protocol, they will be taken from the (quarantine facility) directly to the airport for their departing flight."

Babauta resigned Friday after it became public that he had stayed at the quarantine facility at Pacific Star for a night.

It has also now come to light that the hiring of the hotels for quarantine has been made without formal contracts.

In the same email, Babauta mentioned, in part, that the Wyndham Garden Guam was being used as a quarantine facility and, of 144 units GovGuam would pay for, 61 rooms were occupied. Pacific Star, which was hired as a quarantine facility for 388 rooms, had 82 rooms occupied at the time of his email. Days Inn was mentioned in his email but he didn't state how many rooms were occupied.

The email continued, "@Lester Carlson – Wanted to flag for you for budgetary and contractual purposes. PacStar is on lease for 14 days ... GovGuam will be proposing to Army Corps of Engineers that the property should be assessed as a possible "Hotel to Health Care Facility" @Haig will have the conversation with PacStar - Please keep @Charles Esteves in the loop on this so that he can track for FEMA and reimbursement purposes."

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn; Guam National Guard Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui; attorney Sophia Diaz; Haig Huynh, legal counsel to the governor; and Charles Esteves, administrator for Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, were copied on the email.

No formal contracts

The Guam Daily Post reported last week that the hotels had been invoicing GovGuam even without the execution of formal contracts.

Still, the Pacific Star has been sending invoices every two weeks to GovGuam, at an estimated total of $1.6 million in six weeks, based on its initial invoice to GovGuam.

After six weeks, Wyndham Garden was estimated to receive $604,800, while Days Inn was estimated to receive $184,000, based on the two hotels' initial invoices.

The governor's office on Friday stated that, under Guam law, the governor's public health emergency declaration "permits the governor to suspend laws or rules that would impede public health response in an emergency."

Guam's elected attorney general, whose job is to review the legality of government contracts, when sought for comment on Friday stated, "We cannot comment on ongoing procurement, but our office's role is to review contracts for legal compliance, including laws that are triggered when a public health emergency is declared, and we will continue to fulfill this duty."

'Plausible alternative'

By April 17, a month after the letters were sent to the quarantine hotels to which GovGuam made a commitment to pay, government officials exchanged another set of emails that acknowledged they do need to go through the General Services Agency for that type of spending, as well as the Guam Office of Civil Defense, "for certification" – especially because they would like to request to get reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In another email, officials discussed the fact that federal funds for COVID-19 had arrived and the intent was to use the funds for the quarantine hotels.

Budget Director Carlson said he met with GSA head Claudia Acfalle and Esteves from Civil Defense earlier on April 17.

This meeting was held after Bertha Duenas, a member of the governor's fiscal team, had raised the flag that the procurement documents for the quarantine hotels must go through GSA "for the procurement record and (Civil Defense) for certification."

"Claudia had a suggestion, which she will be seeking to run by (the chief of staff) on this matter, I'll defer to Claudia to speak to (the chief of staff) and see what direction comes out of this plausible alternative," Carlson said in his email of April 17.