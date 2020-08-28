DPHSS doctor: Community dropped the ball

Lifting restrictions and moving to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 was a “little too early,” according to Dr. Janna Manglona.

Manglona is the medical director at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“We thought we might be able to lift the Band-Aid a little - it didn’t work, it’s a little too early and we’re learning from mistakes,” she said.

While testing was slow going in March, DPHSS started receiving tests leading into the summer months, which allowed it to beef up its testing. In June, DPHSS administered more than 4,000 tests with about 80 positive results.

The governor, during her Thursday COVID-19 update, said this month alone there have been more than 700 positive test results. More than 10,000 tests were administered, according to the Joint Information Center press releases.

“We’re learning about the virus as it unfolds. The governor is making decisions based on CDC guidelines and recommendations, and then overall what is best for our community,” the doctor said. “And tough decisions (are) coming out of Adelup but they’re trying to shut it down as much as they can and gain control again. That’s the primary focus right now.”

Community tests

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the Physicians Advisory Group, was critical of the lack of capacity for quick results from DPHSS’ mass testing, saying they went beyond the 250-300 tests a day capacity, which is why people have had to wait up to a week for test results.

Manglona said mass testing, which was an effort to ensure those who are positive are quarantined, was difficult to plan for.

“When we open up testing, how many are going to show up? 10,000 or 200?” she said. “How can we control that? We’re told not to shut down. We don’t, we test everyone. The outreaches are supposed to end at noon, they’re still standing there at 5 o’clock. They didn’t want to turn anyone away.”

Manglona said though it may take a while to get the test results, she urges people to stay home and wait.

“I don’t care if it's 20 days, 100 days or 1 day. Shut down, if you think you’re at risk for a deadly disease, stop what you’re doing now. That’s the message,” she said. “And to say, ‘Well, you didn’t tell me so I killed 10 people. I infected 20 because you delayed.”

She said specimens collected at mass testing sites, or from clinics are frozen, which preserves them safely for longer than the week that it takes the lab to get to them.

Contact tracing

The governor has said DPHSS has 56 contact tracers and Manglona confirmed they are continuing to hire. But it’s unclear how many more are needed.

“How many (contact tracers) do we need? It depends on the cases. And so how many cases are you all going to keep handing us? You know if the community does what it’s supposed to and they hand us zero to three cases, we’re good,” she said. “When the community does what they’re doing now it changes the game a little bit. We’re at the mercy of the front line and the front line is the people. So you tell us what you plan to do and we can adjust accordingly.

"If they do what they’re supposed to do we can contain it a lot easier. But if you go out and cause numbers like this what do you think that does to us?” she added.

“The community is the frontline, and the frontline is dropping the ball. We have equipped everyone, every clinic. The governor has done all she can do, finally, the kids were naughty and she had to say stop.”

She said it’s important for everyone to social distance, wash hands and wear masks. And based on the numbers they’re seeing, she said, people aren’t complying.

“We sat down and tried to think of one person who did everything. We’re hard-pressed to find a name with that,” she said.

The doctor added that personal behavior will help determine how long the lockdown will continue.

“When does the community step up, do their part and get us back to the zero to three we had several months ago? So we follow your lead. If your lead is breaches and surges in number, then we take action,” she stated. “So my question would be to the front line, when does that stop?”

And Manglona said in the end, it’s about survival.

“People need to work but guess what? They need to live, too. If they catch this they may not. COVID is coming for you. Make no mistake about it, COVID will find you. And if you’re 20 to 40 years of age, God help you - look at the numbers. It will find you. Shut down now,” she stated.