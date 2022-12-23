DPHSS: Drop in COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses

Officials with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services are seeing an overall decline in respiratory illnesses, however, they are concerned that Christmas holiday gatherings could bring on a surge in not only COVID-19 cases, but other illnesses that have made a comeback this year.

“The seven-day rolling average is pretty steady at around 20 cases a day, the positivity rate went up slightly to about 13%. It was 10% to 12% weeks ago. that could be because of Thanksgiving. The hospitalized count and (intensive care unit) are still below surge levels. There hasn’t been any recent deaths,” Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist, said regarding COVID-19 cases seen toward the end of November and into December.

Most of the deaths reported recently were from death certificate reviews from previous months, she said.

Pobutsky, however, pointed out that COVID-19 positivity rates by age bracket are “all over the place."

“There was kind of a peak in the elderly, but that went down. It’s the usual culprits that are going up. The 18-to-39-year-olds. The working-age people. There was an uptick with the 60-to-74-year-olds, but that also went down and it’s about half and half asymptomatic and symptomatic,” she said.

During a briefing Thursday, Pobutsky displayed a graph from the the syndromic surveillance report for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. She noted seeing a “big peak” in acute upper respiratory infections at local hospitals.

She said, during weeks 40 through 45, health officials saw a spike in hospital admissions to include pediatric patients, which has since declined.

“We had flu earlier and it kind of went down. It’s gone up again slightly. We have pneumonia. And the big one, though, is the acute upper respiratory infections. But that has also gone down. Everything has gone down,” Pobutsky said.

As for patient admittance to the emergency room, she said, “We haven’t seen any little kids hospitalized recently.”

Health officials also warned that there are many cases of influenza A being diagnosed.

“Both hospital and E.R., but, again, the numbers have gone down,” Pobutsky stressed.

In September, there were almost 150 cases of influenza reported. Pobtusky said the flu is following the same pattern as RSV.

“This has all kind of dissipated, which is really good. So we are looking good, but it’s all still out there. When you think about COVID-19, the total through week 50 this year is 40,799 cases. That’s about 66% of our cases have occurred in this past year. But it was worse earlier this year. We are at a low level now, but we are still seeing COVID-19 and … we are seeing colds, … RSV and a lot of influenza. So, that’s the story,” Pobutsky said.

Pediatric infections down

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, the interim chief medical officer for DPHSS and a GMH hospitalist, provided more insight into the numbers, as he has been on the front lines at the pediatric ward.

“I am one of the four that have admitted pediatric cases at the hospital. We still see a little bit of the flu. We just discharged a 3-year-old a couple of days ago, so we are still getting influenza, RSV. (A) majority of them are other respiratory viruses,” Leon Guerrero said.

At one point, GMH had to use the ER as an overflow area for pediatric admissions because the pediatric ward ran out of beds. And while health officials are seeing a decline, they remain cautious.

“Although the cases of COVID-19 have gone down this year, the severity of COVID-19 in children has increased. Earlier in the year, we had a couple (of) kids dead on arrival with COVID-19. We had over 30 admissions of COVID-19 and bronchiolitis," Leon Guerrero said. “The immunization rate for 6 months, up to about 12 years old, is really lacking compared to the adults."

He further pointed out that the adult immunization rate is above 80%, while the child immunization rate, in the age bracket he identified, is below 10%.

Immunization outreach clinics are still being held at the Public Health Northern Community Health Center in Dededo, at the Southern Community Health Center in Inalåhan and at the Dusit Beach Resort in the Plaza in Tumon.

“We want to try to hit the kids before Christmas. We are even actually going out to places. So, I believe we are going to be present at the Skinner Plaza … Friday giving immunizations to anybody, six months and above, that hasn’t had the COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

Both COVID-19 vaccines and the bivalent booster are approved for children 6 months and older.

Leon Guerrero said health officials are trying to ensure that holiday gatherings don’t result in a surge of COVID-19 cases.

“We are concerned that the Christmas holidays might bring an increase in COVID-19 and, again, we are seeing an increase in the severity of COVID-19 in children,” Leon Guerrero said.

Over at Guam Memorial Hospital, four new doctors have been added to the roster in the Maternal Child Health Department.

“(Guam Memorial Hospital Authority) recently welcomed OB-GYN Dr. Jennifer Linden to its Maternal Child Health Department. Dr. Shayla Nesbitt, an OB-GYN from Marianas Physicians Group, has also joined the hospital on a part-time basis to support the MCH department while GMHA continues its efforts to recruit more doctors. GMHA has also added two more neonatologists to the MCH team. Drs. Biju Thomas and Ish Gulati will provide consultation services via telemedicine,” GMHA said in a press release.

Leon Guerrero said the addition of telemedicine providers is a great help, but there’s still a need for in-person providers.

“The neonatologists that have been added to GMH are telemedicine, so it's helpful in that somebody like me, who is not a neonatologist, I can always rely on their expertise to take care of the kids that are being born early or with COVID-19. So, it’s a great help. It’d be nicer if they were available physically. That would have been greater if their expertise extended out to the physical,” Leon Guerrero said.