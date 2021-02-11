Public health's Division of Environmental Health Processing Center Section will be moving to the Hagåtña building that used to house the Guam Legislature.

Effective Monday, Feb. 15, the section's operations will be conducted at 155 Hessler Road in Hagåtña, according to the Joint Information Center. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All scheduled training courses from Feb. 15 to 20 will remain at the Guam Environmental Public Health Laboratory in Dededo.

Then, beginning Feb. 22, all training courses will be provided in Hagåtña.

DPHSS reminds all Health Certificate applicants who test positive for tuberculosis (TB) or are known positive reactors must obtain a clearance at the TB Program Office prior to submitting their Health Certificate application at the new location in Hagåtña.

The TB Program Office is located in the Northern Regional Community Health Center in Dededo and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., except observed Government of Guam holidays.

DEH PCS issues Health Certificates, Sanitary Permits, and Guam Controlled Substances Registration. For more information, contact DEH at 300-9579 or via e-mail at dphss-deh@dphss.guam.gov.