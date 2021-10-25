DPHSS, GDOL to host job fair on Saturday

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, in partnership with the Guam Department of Labor, will be hosting a job fair on Saturday.

The fair will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the American Jobs Center, Bell Tower, in Anigua.

DPHSS is recruiting approximately 70 individuals to fill positions for its COVID-19 response efforts, according to a press release. These positions will assist the department in community outreach, processing of laboratory specimens, case investigation, health disparities, administrative duties, nursing, and other functions.

“We encourage everyone to take a look at the positions available and use this as an opportunity for growth in their career path, or perhaps a move towards personal development. Either way, I believe a career at DPHSS can be very fulfilling as our mission is always driven by the people we serve,” said DPHSS Director Art San Agustin. “We thank GDOL Director Dave Dell’Isola and his team for their partnership in our effort to onboard people to assist DPHSS.”

DPHSS is in the process of establishing a portal within its website for accessibility to information about the job fair and job openings. Once the portal is established, it will be announced to the public. In the meantime, potential applicants can begin preparing for the job fair by preparing an application packet which should include official proof of identity, work eligibility, a resume, and a high school diploma, GED, college degree, or transcripts from a recognized accredited institution.