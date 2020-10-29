The public health emergency is extended beyond the Thanksgiving holiday, according to an executive order signed by the governor on Wednesday.

And gatherings that don’t follow Department of Public Health and Social Services directives could mean fines for local residents and establishments.

The order notes that since the stay-at-home order was instituted, the Guam Police Department has counseled or removed approximately 3,380 individuals for violating social gathering and social distancing directives.

Additionally, GPD has responded to 907 calls of violations of executive orders, including social gatherings at establishments or private residences.

“Our ability to contain this virus will depend in large part on our willpower and discipline as individuals in responsibly modifying our behavior to ensure our safety and the safety of our families and community,” the order states.

The order points to the Emergency Health Powers Act, which “expressly authorizes DPHSS and other affected agencies to promulgate and implement rules and regulations necessary to effectuate the Emergency Health Powers Act, and expressly authorizes DPHSS and other affected agencies to enforce the act through the imposition of fines and penalties.”

DPHSS and GPD have expressed their intent to coordinate efforts towards enforcing public health guidance and directives by imposing fines for violations of public health directives, the order states.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s spokeswoman, said they will be meeting with senators regarding the proposed DPHSS fines.

Administrative Adjudication Law

The public health emergency was set to expire tomorrow. It will now expire on Nov. 29.

The executive order lifts the Administrative Adjudication Law, which could “hinder or delay necessary action” DPHSS in responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

”... Such procedures are suspended for the limited purpose and in the interest of the expedient adoption and implementation of the COVID-19 Public Health Enforcement Regulations developed by (DPHSS)," the order states.

Register for community testing

There's also an Oct. 31 community testing scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at Astumbo Gym in Dededo. DPHSS is working with the Mayors' Council of Guam, FSM Consulate Office and the FSM Association of Guam to hold the testing.

DPHSS is providing free COVID-19 testing to the first 200 participants who have registered with the FSM Consulate Office. To pre-register for testing, contact the FSM Consulate Office at 646-9154.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing.

Those who were unable to register for testing through the FSM Consulate Office and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are advised to call their health care provider. A patient may also call the Northern Region Community Health Center at (671) 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment. The NRCHC COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only.

The order also authorizes DPHSS to designate vehicles within its fleet as available for 24-hour use. Only authorized employees will be able to drive those vehicles from the worksite to their homes to respond "on an urgent basis when necessary to carry out DPHSS duties and obligations in support of its efforts to address the current public health emergency."

Anyone experiencing symptoms also can call the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays. You may call 311 option 1 or call the following numbers:

• 480-7859/83

● 685-0358

• 480-6760/3

● 998-4442/60/74/80

• 687-7321

● 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)