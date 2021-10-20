Inspecting 3,000 health-regulated establishments every quarter, will require an increase in the annual license fees paid by these businesses to $768, according to a Department of Public Health and Social Services official.

Tom Nadeau, the chief environmental health officer at DPHSS, told lawmakers the hike will ensure each restaurant, day care, hair salon, tattoo parlor and other businesses overseen by his division are inspected quarterly as required by local law.

With the division of environmental health’s current staffing level, these establishments could have up to four years between regular compliance checks, Nadeau testified during a public hearing held by senators for a bill that adopts the increase, which will be phased in over a five-year period.

DEH averages about 1,200 annual inspections, or just 10% of what it is mandated to conduct, according to information provided by the department to senators. Raising the fee will fund the hiring of more employees to inspect all regulated businesses quarterly. That would be an increase in inspections of 900%.

“The frequent inspections will minimize violations, and thus minimize the potential of disease transmission and large outbreaks emerging from these health-regulated establishments,” Nadeau testified.

DPHSS is requesting lawmakers delay the first incremental increase to $368, for businesses with 10 or fewer employees, until the end of Oct. 30, 2022. The later start date will allow additional time for affected businesses to “recover and prepare,” Nadeau said.

The current sanitary permit fee is $290 for these smaller companies, according to Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokesperson. This schedule maintains a current additional charge of $5 for every person the establishment employs above the 10-worker maximum covered by the base amount.

If lawmakers adopt the requested delay, the fee schedule for sanitary permits would be:

• Oct. 2022: $368

• Oct. 2024: $468

• Oct. 2025: $568

• Oct. 2026: $668

• Oct. 2027: $768

New, temporary permits

The proposed rules also creates five new temporary permits that can be issued to food or drink vendors that take part in carnivals, fairs or other “transitionary” gatherings. These establishments would be licensed differently depending on how often they operate at a fixed location – from a single day up to six months.

The distinctions made by the rules cover businesses like food trucks that operate:

• For one day only

• Once a week, for a year

• For up to seven days, but not less than two consecutive days

• For up to 180 consecutive days

• In a combination not defined above, provided the total days of operation don’t exceed 180.

The fees for these vendors range from $50 to $300, with a special $25 fee available on a limited basis to food or drink establishments that are participating in an event sponsored by a village.