Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group, has started working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

According to personnel documents, Cabrera will be earning a $268,239 annual salary. That breaks down to $128.96 per hour. The document states he is being hired as a physician specialist.

Cabrera started at DPHSS on Jan. 4, DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera confirmed.

“He will be the chief medical officer,” Carrera said.

As part of the job, he will function as the medical director, filling the vacancy left by Dr. Janna Manglona. However, his responsibilities will extend beyond that role, Carrera said.

As an example, Cabrera will work closely with the DPHSS immunization program for vaccination, the laboratory administrator and the Bureau of Emerging and Infectious Diseases.

"So he'll work with a lot of these programs within public health and not just focused on the medical side," Carrera said.

Carrera said Cabrera will maintain hospital privileges at Guam Regional Medical City.

Dr. Janna Manglona was the DPHSS medical director. She retired last year.

“Even when she retired, the goal was to keep her on to do consultant work for us,” Carrera said, adding that she isn’t sure, however, if that contract was ever approved.