The local emergency may be over, but the COVID-19 pandemic is still here, according to officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, who said by the end of the month Guam will have the ability to quickly identify the different strains of COVID-19 on island.

“It’s getting closer, the wall has been built, physically prepared the machine, and I think, if I am not mistaken, I think we’ve started to run tests on it. There’s some issues with connectivity with vendors that’s being worked out. Once that’s worked out, we can start doing testing just making sure the machine that we have and the other equipment that we have is giving us accurate data. Hopefully, by the end of the month we will be up and running,” Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS chief medical officer said Thursday during the department's weekly briefing with local reporters.

The ability to test on island means DPHSS will have results quicker.

"Genome sequencing, usually results … take 48 hours once we start running the test, where we can find out what particular strain it is. Whereas now we send it to either the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or Hawaii, it takes about three to eight weeks before we get the results," Leon Guerrero said.

According to DPHSS, the testing capabilities are needed as health officials continue to monitor cases locally.

On Thursday, territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky reported that the seven-day rolling average for Guam from Jan. 11 to Feb. 7 has gone down since the spike from the holidays was seen.

“The seven-day rolling average has gone down to just above 10, which is good,” said Pobutsky, who also noted that despite an increase in hospitalizations, the rolling average remains below surge level.

“The intensive care unit has not gone above the surge level, we have not had a death since the 13th of January. so there are sick people at the hospital, but that doesn’t mean it’s all COVID-19. All the age groups for COVID-19 are decreasing, except for the last week or so, we saw an uptick in the elderly,” Pobutsky said.

Pandemic or endemic

Leon Guerrero added that although the government of Guam's declared health emergency is over, "the pandemic is not; it's still ongoing.”

He also said Guam and the rest of the United States were "very lucky" to see the community response they did in rallying against COVID-19 spread.

“Here we are a lot luckier than our fellow members of the world, like, just thousands of miles away we have China, which is dealing with a lot of problems with COVID-19, their immunizations and their testing were not up to par as the U.S. and Guam were doing,” Leon Guerrero said.

In fact, Guam has done so well that Leon Guerrero made some hypothetical statements to that regard.

“If the world was in the same situation that Guam was, the (World Health Organization) ... probably would have called off the pandemic and issued a statement sort of to the effect that it’s ... in an endemic problem. But because the world is not like the U.S. and Guam, it’s still considered a pandemic,” Leon Guerrero said.

The Guam Daily Post asked Leon Guerrero to clarify that statement.

“We can’t call off the pandemic, that’s the WHO decision, so we remain in a pandemic status as long as WHO and the world designates this a pandemic. Right now we are in a good state because of the willingness of the people of Guam to get tested, get vaccinated and stay home, but again, that can change,” he said. "As long as the pandemic is going, we have to keep a watchful eye.”

With that in mind, although the public health emergency on island has been called off, vaccination and outreach clinics will continue for the time being.

"(It's) not exactly clear when and where the vaccinations, free vaccines, testing will end. Just because the DPHSS emergency is over, that could change, it depends. Again the reason we had a lot variations in COVID is that there’s still a huge number of COVID infections in the world. A lot of these mutation occur in these places that there’s these huge numbers,” Leon Guerrero explained.

DPHSS will continue to receive vaccines and testing supplies as needed and will be offering outreach clinics for at least a month.

“For example, we have ... one of our outreach centers that will remain open. After that we will do an assessment to see if it’s necessary for us to continue doing this. Right now, it appears there are signs that the COVID-19 will be considered a manageable chronic disease, rather than a pandemic. But those official words will have to come after we find out the response of the community with vaccinations and testing and also, as Dr. Ann Pobutsky pointed out, keeping track of whatever spikes and trends we have, particularly this time around, with the elderly population,” Al Silverio, DPHSS acting spokesperson said.