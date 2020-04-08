The Department of Public Health and Social Services has released new guidance to provide additional clarification on what business operations are deemed essential services and what businesses or areas are prohibited from operations and/or congregations.
DPHSS issues new guidance to clarify essential services
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor: 'They're asking us to help them get over this God-awful virus'
- As GovGuam makes payday, senator calls for release of 4K refund checks
- Governor: Road checkpoints start Tuesday
- Public Health tracing church link to COVID-19
- Church cluster reports 7 cases
- Fleet commander visits COVID-19-stricken carrier
- Nauta family celebrates 2 COVID-19 recoveries
- 'He’s within reach, but we can’t reach him'
- BREAKING NEWS: 1-year-old baby tests positive for COVID-19
- 6 Guam kids test positive
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Borrowing from the Retirement Fund isn't a good idea. So what other solutions can elected officials provide?
In his efforts to find solutions that would help Guam’s thousands of displaced and struggling private sector workers, who are essentially left… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
This week, I discovered a video that the Portland Museum of Art in Maine produced and circulated on social media. It was about looking slowly … Read more
- By Gary Kuper
“Hope for the best, but plan for the worst” are words that we should take to heart. While countries have shown gains against the virus, we’re … Read more