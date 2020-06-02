DPHSS launches symptoms monitoring service for COVID-19

People who are in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 as well as residents returning from off island who are in a 14-day quarantine will be monitored remotely via an app on their smartphones.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be Symptoms Monitoring Service developed in 2015 by Maryland-based company emocha Mobile Health. DPHSS is already using the app for the DPHSS TB Control Program.

It can be used to support and monitor COVID-19 exposed and infected contacts using a brief, asynchronous video symptoms check-in with DPHSS quarantine nurses. It can also assist with quickly identifying symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, whether infected or exposed, through effective reporting.

Additionally, COVID-19 exposed contacts will be able to log into the emocha app daily to report symptoms to DPHSS, take their own temperatures, and record a short video.

The app will also ensure the Public Health teams' review of each submission and ability to answer questions or concerns through a two-way HIPAA-secure chat. As part of the 14-day quarantine requirement, individuals must adhere to symptom monitoring put forth by DPHSS. The identified individuals on Guam to be enrolled using the smartphone app will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Expanded COVID-19 testing continues

DPHSS, in collaboration with the government of Guam, the Mayors Council of Guam, private, and federal agencies continue expanded COVID-19 testing this week.​ Testing is free and open to the public. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing.

For those who want to be tested but whose village is not listed below, proceed to a neighboring village for testing. ​Residents should bring an I.D., if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:

• June 3, 9 a.m. to noon, Yigo gym, open to Yigo residents

• June 5, 9 a.m. to noon, Sinajana Mayor’s Office, open to Sinajana residents

• June 9, 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Southern Regional Community Health Center, open to Inarajan residents

• June 10, 9 a.m. to noon, Mongmong-Toto-Maite Community Center, Aragon Street across from Toto church, open to Mongmong-Toto-Maite residents

• June 11, 9 a.m. to noon, Merizo Seniors Center, open to Merizo residents

• June 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Piti Mayor’s Office, open to Piti residents

• June 17, 9 a.m. to noon, Santa Rita Seniors Center, open to Santa Rita residents

• June 18, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Anthony Church grounds, Tamuning, open to Tamuning and Tumon residents

WALK-IN TESTING

• June 4, 9 a.m. to noon, GHURA Public Housing, Dededo, open to GHURA elderly and public housing residents in Dededo