DPHSS: Letter unauthorized, foster kids still under Aetna

Foster children will continue to receive health insurance coverage through the end of the fiscal year, government officials said.

The reassurance follows a notice to foster parents stating that health insurance coverage for foster children through Aetna, the government's insurance provider, would be terminated effective immediately.

“Unfortunately the Department of Public Health and Social Services does not have the funds to continue coverage,” the notice stated. “Foster children will remain insured through the Medicaid or the Medically Indigent Program.”

The acting human services program administrator at the Department of Public Health and Social Services signed the letter. It’s dated June 16.

It prompted swift response from at least one foster parent, Bethany Taylor. She said Medicaid doesn't cover private services, such as speech, vision and occupational therapy, and doesn't cover private mental health care.

"Many of our children are receiving counseling to overcome the trauma experienced in their lives. Both of these services alone make a huge impact on a foster child’s overall well-being coming from abuse, abandonment or neglected circumstances," Taylor said.

“This coverage also allows our foster children to receive specialized care from a specialist in a certain field. It also allows them to get the surgeries they need to properly heal from physical abuse they encountered.”

Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera acknowledged that DPHSS was anticipating that funding for Aetna coverage was going to run dry prior to the notice being released.

"We're not going to be terminating coverage," she said. "Now what we're doing is working with the Department of Administration so that we can ensure that coverage continues for our foster care children.”

The notice was written out of concern and to inform foster parents. However, management wasn't aware it had been written or sent to foster parents until it began to circulate, Carrera said.

"That's not what would have happened though. We would, of course, try to find a smoother transition to at least the end of the month," Carrera said.

Public Health would have also continued trying to identify a funding source, she said.

"It may have been more of a precaution ... that health insurance coverage may be ending and that there's a transition into Medicaid or MIP, but we're going to continue to identify a funding source so that we could continue coverage for foster care children under GovGuam Aetna," Carrera said. "Basically this letter, the way it was written, would not have gone out, had it had the right set of eyes on it."

Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sen. Mary Torres wrote to the governor, asking her if new legislative authority would be needed to make payments for Aetna coverage and where funding could be drawn to pay for that authority.

The governor issued a response Wednesday evening, informing the lawmakers that the letter hadn’t been approved by Public Health leadership. She said the children’s health insurance “coverage has not and will not be terminated or interrupted in any way.”

“The Department of Administration has been tracking the premiums and is prepared to make necessary payments for continued coverage,” the governor stated.