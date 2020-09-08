The Department of Public Health is continuing to explore how technology can help local efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Linda DeNorcey, former director of DPHSS, said in June that Public Health would be using a Symptoms Monitoring Service developed by Maryland-based company emocha Mobile Health Inc. The app will be used to monitor exposure to COVID-19 and identify symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

Another app called Safe Places was also under review, DeNorcey said at the time.

"We're looking at open-source tools for the contact-tracing app and symptom-monitoring tool," DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo said on Thursday.

In April, Google and Apple announced they would work together on contact-tracing technology.

"Google and Apple are announcing a joint effort to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, with user privacy and security central to the design," the announcement stated.

Bordallo did not say when the app or apps would launch on Guam.