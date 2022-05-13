DPHSS: More people dying at home

More Guam residents were dying at home compared to the national average, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, but the delta and omicron surges pushed those numbers up further.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday released more data pointing to these conclusions.

About 31%, or 2,384, of the total 7,599 Guam deaths between 2015 and 2021 were pronounced dead on arrival, DPHSS data shows.

The U.S. national average is less than 10%, Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist for DPHSS, said at a COVID-19 briefing with media.

The rate of dead-on-arrival cases rose even higher during the pandemic, she said.

"We did see those spikes in dead-on-arrivals and we now have the numbers to show that this is higher than normal, specifically for the COVID-related deaths," Pobutsky said.

More than 55% of total COVID-19 cases on Guam were reported during the omicron surge, more than double the combined cases in 2020 and 2021.

There have been 358 COVID-19-related deaths so far, but Guam is out of the omicron surge and continues to see very low numbers of cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations, DPHSS officials said.

"So, Guam normally sees a lot of people who are dead on arrival because a lot of people just die at home. We don’t have long-term care facilities. We only have one nursing home and a hospice so most people die at home," Pobutsky said.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer of DPHSS, said even after years of the pandemic, people still are "afraid" of getting tested when they feel sick.

"That old axiom, 'If you don't know you don't have to worry," he said, is among the reasons for a higher rate of Guam patients being pronounced dead on arrival.

Earlier surveys also showed economic status and educational background, along with age and chronic conditions, are factors in Guam's high number of cases in which people die before they make it to a hospital.

Prior to the pandemic, from 2015 to 2019, an average of 300 people were pronounced dead on arrival, out of an average of 1,000 total deaths a year.

That's an annual average of nearly 31% dead-on-arrival cases.

In 2020 and 2021, the numbers reached about 400 out of an average of 1,200 total deaths a year, at 33.9% and 31.5%, respectively.

Pobutsky said COVID-19 was a major factor in the further increases in dead-on-arrival cases, but said it's not a simple calculation to see just how many more deaths the coronavirus contributed to Guam's overall number of deaths. Data analysis is ongoing.

DPHSS provided data showing the proportion of patients pronounced dead on arrival among all COVID-19-related deaths: