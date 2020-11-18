DPHSS: More than 100 contractors cleared

More than 100 contractors have been cleared to resume work.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been receiving requests from contractors over the last few days and as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 126 had been approved, according to the department.

DPHSS shut down Guam's construction projects on Saturday following the discovery of COVID-19 clusters among local construction company workers, primarily foreign skilled workers living in barracks.

The agency released a checklist that contractors can complete in order to resume work.

DPHSS continues to receive requests for clearance and will move as quickly as possible to review all applications, the release states.

The required forms are available for download at https://dphss.guam.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Contractor-Clearance-Form-FINAL.pdf.